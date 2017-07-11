 Myanmar to free over 5,000 political prisoners | News | DW | 18.10.2021

Myanmar to free over 5,000 political prisoners

The leader of Myanmar's ruling military junta has said the release of thousands of people jailed for taking part in anti-coup protests was for "humanitarian reasons."

Demonstrators give a 3-fingered salute in Myanmar

The prisoners are to be freed to mark the Thadingyut festival later in October

Myanmar will release a total of 5,636 prisoners jailed for protesting the coup that ousted the civilian government, the head of the country's military junta said Monday. 

Min Aung Hlaing said he would free dissenters as part of the Thadingyut festiveal on October 20.

It follows a regional ASEAN summit over Myanmar that excluded the country's leader for his role in deepening the crisis.

Just days ago, the lawyer of Aung San Suu Kyi, the country's former leader, revealed he had been gagged as part of ongoing trials against her.

Suu Kyi faces a number of charges including corruption, after she swept to power in 2015 elections. Supporters and independent observers say they have been made up to strengthen the military grip on power. 

more to come...

jc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

