Myanmar to free over 5,000 political prisoners

Myanmar will release a total of 5,636 prisoners jailed for protesting the coup that ousted the civilian government, the head of the country's military junta said Monday.

Min Aung Hlaing, who heads the military government in capital city Naypyidaw said he would free dissenters as part of the Thadingyut festiveal on October 20.

It follows a regional summit over Myanmar that excluded the country's leader for his role in deepening the crisis.

more to come...

jc/rt (AFP, Reuters)