Myanmar: Thousands march in anti-coup demonstratons in Yangon

Protests took place on Sunday against the detention of Myanmar's recently deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the country's military seized power.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon, the country's commercial hub brandishing flags and calling for the Nobel laureate's release.

It followed the largest protests to date on Saturday, when tens of thousands came out in cities across the country to condemn the coup.

They held up banners — including some saying "We do not want military dictatorship" — and the signature red flags of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy (NLD) party.

"We will move forward and keep demanding until we get democracy. Down with the military dictatorship," said protester Myo Win, 37.

The rallies came as authorities ordered an internet blackout across the country.

Resistance limited

Resistance to the coup had initially proved limited, due in part to widespread communications difficulties, as well as fears of a further crackdown.

For more than 50 years, Myanmar — also known as Burma — was run by successive isolationist military regimes that plunged the country into poverty and brutally stifled any dissent.

Thousands of critics, activists, journalists, academics and artists were routinely jailed and tortured during that time.

Recently deposed civilian leader Suu Kyi shot to international prominence during her decades-long struggle against the military, which held power from 1962 to 2011.

Military won't let go

Her party, the NLD, won a landslide in elections in 2015 and formed the first civilian government in November.

Many pro-democracy supporters hoped it would mark a break from the military rule of the past and offer hope that Myanmar would continue to reform.

The sudden seizure of power came as the new parliament was due to open and after months of increasing friction between the civilian government and the powerful military.

The country's election commission has repeatedly denied mass voter fraud took place.

Hundreds of NLD lawmakers were detained in the capital Naypyitaw Monday, where they had traveled to take up their seats.

The junta has since removed 24 ministers and deputies from government and named 11 of its own allies as replacements who will assume their roles in a new administration.

