Myanmar - The Forgotten Revolution

August 24, 2023

Myanmar's struggle for democracy has received little international attention. But it is dramatic:

https://p.dw.com/p/4UNEq
DW Dokumentation | Myanmar - Ein vergessener Krieg
Image: Journeyman

 In 2021, more than 20,000 people were reported dead after protests against the military coup erupted, airstrikes hit towns and villages and artillery shelled pockets of resistance.

Image: Journeyman
Image: Journeyman

The world seems to have forgotten the civil war raging in Myanmar. Thousands of young people are risking death and sacrificing their youth to fight a military coup that has deposed an elected government and stolen their future.  

 

 

 

Image: Journeyman
Image: Journeyman

While the world was preoccupied with Covid and the horrors of the Russian war in Ukraine, this struggle began to play out in a country that had briefly opened the door to partial democracy under Aung San Suu Kyi -- before a military junta slammed it shut again.

 

 

 

Myanmar | Screenshot Dokumentation | Ein vergessener Krieg
Image: Journeyman

In February 2021, young people took to the streets to protest the military coup staged earlier that month by Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces.

 

 

 

 

Myanmar | Screenshot Dokumentation | Ein vergessener Krieg
Image: Journeyman

The protesters were horrified to discover that live ammunition was flying in their direction. People were being killed.

A team of courageous filmmakers spent more than a year in Myanmar, bringing viewers closer to a civil war that has been largely ignored internationally.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 15.09.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 15.09.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 15.09.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 16.09.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 17.09.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 18.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 20.09.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 18.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

