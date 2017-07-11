Myanmar: Several protesters reported killed

An anti coup protestin the central Myanmar town of Myaing turned deadly on Thursday, with staff at the local hospital reporting that six people have been killed.

Graphic images shared by a local journalist showed one person dead on the ground in a pool of blood with what appears to be a head injury.

It is currently unclear under what circumstances the victims were killed. A man who took part in the demonstration and helped carry bodies to the hospital told Reuters news agency that security forces had fired on protesters.

"We protested peacefully," the man said. "I couldn't believe they did it."

What is causing violence in Myanmar?

Security forces in Myanmar have been using increasingly brutal tactics to suppress a nationwide protest movement opposing the military take over of the democratically elected government on February 1.

Before Thursday, the death toll of the protests stood at 60, with more than 2,000 people having been arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group.

UN condemns violence

The deaths come one day after the UN Security Council unanimously condemned the violence used against protesters and called for Myanmar's military to exercise "restraint."

A statement approved by all Security Council members, including Myanmar ally China, also called for the reversal of the coup and the immediate release of elected leaders who have been jailed since the military takeover.

The British-drafted statement stressed "the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, fully respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and uphold the rule of law."

A statement is one step below a Security Council resolution, but it becomes part of the body's official record.

