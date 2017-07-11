Myanmar: Several protesters reported killed

Witnesses and local media have said at least five people have been killed during a anti-coup protest in central Myanmar.
A anti coup protestin the central Myanmar town of Myaing turned deadly on Thursday, with doctors at the local hospital reporting that five people have been killed and one other person is in critical condition.
It is currently unclear under what circumstances the victims were killed. Graphic images shared by a local journalist showed one person dead on the ground in a pool of blood with what appears to be a head injury.
