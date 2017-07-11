Myanmar sanctions: US steps insufficient, Suu Kyi supporters say

The United States imposed sanctions on Myanmar's acting president and several other military officers on Thursday, warning that their actions could result in more economic punishment as Washington reacts to the country's military coup.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order keeping Myanmar's generals from accessing $1 billion (€825 million) in assets held in the US, adding that specific targets of the sanctions would be identified later in the week. Those targets have now been identified.

Army chief General Min Aung Hlaing, who now holds legislative, judicial and executive powers in Myanmar, has been subjected to the embargo, along with military leaders in the new cabinet such as Defense Minister General Mya Tun Oo. Three gem exporting companies controlled by Myanmar's military have also been targeted.

Supporters ask for more international action

However, supporters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi have called for tougher international action, saying that the current sanctions are not enough.

Supporters of Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy, have been carrying out demonstrations for six days. They welcomed the US sanctions but felt they were insufficient.

"We are hoping for more actions than this as we are suffering every day and night of the military coup here in Myanmar," a supporter told Reuters news agency.

Social media giant Facebook said it would reduce the distribution of content posted by Myanmar's military junta. They said related profiles "continued to spread misinformation" after the army seized power on February 1.

The measures will seek to restrict the number of people viewing the content, and will apply to an official page run by the army, and one by a spokesperson. Facebook said it had already suspended the Myanmar government's ability to send content removal requests.

'Military must relinquish power'

Myanmar has been witnessing anti-coup protests, condemning the removal of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, for six straight days, and the unrest is expected to continue on Friday.

"We are also prepared to take additional action should Burma's military not change course," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, using Myanmar's former name.

"If there is more violence against peaceful protesters, the Burmese military will find that today's sanctions are just the first," she said.

Biden had earlier called on the military to release democratic political leaders and activists, adding "the military must relinquish power."

Widespread disapproval of coup

In Europe, the UK, which ruled Burma from 1824 until 1948, welcomed the punishment from the US.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter: "The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold those responsible to account. Great Britain is urgently looking at further measures under our own sanctions regimes."

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also warned that the bloc could implement new sanctions on Myanmar's military. Earlier this week, Borrell described the coup as "unacceptable."

General warns protesters to return to work

Meanwhile, Myanmar's Hlaing late Thursday told civil servants they must return to work after days of nationwide strikes in support of the unrest.

"Due to unscrupulous persons' incitement, some civil service personnel have failed to perform their duties," he said in a statement. "Effective actions will be taken."

Since the coup there has been an outpouring of anger and defiance, calling for the release of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and deposed leader Suu Kyi, as well as other detained senior figures of her National League for Democracy party.

Protest movement symbols grab attention Three-finger salute In Myanmar, people show the three-finger salute as a sign of protest against the military coup. The gesture stems from the dystopian novel and film series "Hunger Games" and has also been a symbol of resistance in neighboring Thailand, which has been under a military dictatorship since 2014. There, some protesters were arrested when they showed the salute.

Protest movement symbols grab attention Kneeling as a sign of solidarity "I can't breathe" — that sentence went around the world in the summer of 2020, when African American George Floyd was brutally killed by police officers in the US. People around the world demonstrated against racism and police violence. At Black Lives Matter demonstrations, they showed solidarity with the victims of police violence by kneeling down.

Protest movement symbols grab attention A clenched fist In the 19th century, the clenched fist was a symbol of the labor movement. Later, it became a sign of the Black Power movement, which grew out of the US civil rights movement and was criticized for its call for violence. The symbolic power is still effective today. At the Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year, protesters posed with their fists raised.

Protest movement symbols grab attention Red as a color of protest Protests are increasingly taking place on the internet and social media. This is evident in Russia: Under the hashtag "Don't be sad, everything will be fine" (Russian: #негрустивсебудетхорошо), people post pictures of themselves in red clothing. It is a way of showing solidarity with opposition leader Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia, who wore a fiery red sweater on the day of her husband's sentencing.

Protest movement symbols grab attention Protest in green In the struggle for the legalization of abortion in Argentina, the green scarf has become a symbol — for the right to abortion, but beyond that also for women's rights and the fight for equality. When parliament legalized abortions in December, people spoke of a "marea verde," a green wave that swept the country and the entire continent.

Protest movement symbols grab attention When high-vis vests become a symbol of protest Not only colors or gestures have what it takes to be a protest symbol, as the yellow vest movement shows. The high-visibility vests were the distinctive symbol of the "Gilets Jaunes," hundreds of thousands of whom poured onto the French streets in 2018. The movement was organized mainly via social media and protested for months against the political course taken by President Emmanuel Macron.

Protest movement symbols grab attention Umbrella revolution In 2014, thousands of people in Hong Kong took to the streets for more democracy. The fact that these protests were dubbed the "Umbrella Revolution" by the media was due to the fact that the demonstrators took umbrellas with them to protect themselves from the sun, pepper spray and police batons.

Protest movement symbols grab attention Flowers for Belarus Reacting to the police's brutal crackdown on demonstrators following the contested reelection of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko, in 2020 Belarusian women adopted powerful symbols of peace to pursue protests. Dressed in white and bearing flowers, they marched and formed solidarity chains in the streets of Minsk, the country's capital. Flowers have often served as a revolutionary symbol.

Protest movement symbols grab attention The Carnation Revolution When tanks rolled through the streets of Lisbon in 1974, red carnations adorned the uniforms of soldiers and also stuck out of their rifles. Military rule in Portugal was at an end, and the upheaval ended in a peaceful revolution. The "Carnation Revolution" marked the beginning of a new democratic movement in Europe, and dictatorships were also overthrown in Greece and Spain. Author: Maria John Sánchez



On Thursday, protesters gathered once more across Myanmar to air their frustrations over the February 1 coup.

In the capital, Naypyitaw, hundreds of people came to support the civil disobedience movement. They carried placards supporting ousted leader Suu Kyi and chanted anti-junta slogans. Despite previous clashes, Thursday's early marches were peaceful.

Protesters also gathered in the cities of Dawei and Mandalay, as well as the commercial hub of Yangon, where they urged employees of Myanmar's central bank not to go to work.

jsi/sms (AFP, Reuters)