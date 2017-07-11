Myanmar resistance group calls for revolt against military

A group of opponents to Myanmar's military junta, known as the National Unity Government (NUG), have called for a nationwide revolt.

Declaring itself a shadow government amid the coup, the resistance group's acting president Duwa Lashi La called for revolt against the military regime "in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time." A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.

What did Duwa Lashi La say?

The resistance leader said a "defensive war" was being declared and called for a "revolt against the rule of the military terrorists led my Min Aung Hlaing in every corner of the country."

He also encouraged people to join the so-called People's Defence Forces that have formed since the coup. These are armed groups that have made alliances with ethnic militias who have been fighting the regime for decades. They are known to engage in hit-and-run attacks.

Watch video 02:54 Myanmar's army controls soldiers' lives: DW correspondent Naomi Conrad

The acting president of the NUG called on militias to "immediately attack" regime forces and "fully control your lands."

In August, military ruler Min Aung Hlaing was appointed the caretaker government's prime minister and promised elections by 2023. The military junta has declared both the NUG and the People's Defence Forces as terrorist groups.

What is the National Unity Government?

The movement is a shadow government made up of lawmakers and former members of parliament. It was formed in response to military coup in February that saw a government led by Aung San Suu Kyi removed from power. The military also had considerable influence in that partly democratic government.

Watch video 02:31 Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance – Aye Min Thant reports

Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since the seizure of power and faces a litany of charges.

Those who are part of the NUG are operating in exile or are in hiding.

The coup soon morphed into violent crackdown on protests that led to hundreds of deaths at the hands of security forces.

kb/msh (AP, Reuters)