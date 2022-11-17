Myanmar releases four foreign prisoners

Former British envoy Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota are among those being set free.

The military junta in Myanmar has released up to 6,000 prisoners including four foreigners under an amnesty, according to independent news outlet, Myanmar Now.

Former British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota "will be released to mark National Day," a senior officer told AFP.

Maynmar Now reported that the fourth foreigner to be freed is American botanist Kyaw Htay Oo.

Former British envoy Vicky Bowman was on the plane from Yangon that landed in Bangkok in the early evening, according to an AFP reporter on the flight.

Australian economic adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota were on the same flight, diplomatic sources confirmed.

Three buses carrying prisoners freed by the military junta were seen leaving Yangon's Insein prison on Thursday, Reuters and AFP news agency reported.

The busses left the main gate of the colonial-era prison in the afternoon and passed by a crowd of around 200 people, an AFP reporter said.

Foreigners sentenced in recent months

In October, Kubota was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for filming an anti-government protest in July.

Kubota was the fifth foreign journalist to be detained in Myanmar, after Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster of the US, Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan — all of whom were later freed and deported.

In September a Myanmar court convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and sentenced her adviser Sean Turnell to three years in prison.

Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong welcomed news of Turnell's release but maintained a cautious position.

"We welcome reports in relation to Professor Sean Turnell. Professor Turnell continues to be our first priority. As such, we will not be commenting further at this stage," Wong said in a tweet.

Bowman, the former UK ambassador to the country, and her husband, Burmese artist Htein Lin were sentenced to a year in prison in September for breaching immigration rules.

Military junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told the Voice of Myanmar and Yangon Media Group on Thursday that the four foreigners were being released and deported.

The coup that cast Myanmar into turmoil

Since the military coup in February 2021 that ousted Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government Myanmar has been roiled by unrest.

In an attempt to stifle dissent, the junta has arrested thousands of people including politicians, bureaucrats, students and journalists.

Dozens of foreign nationals have been caught up in the crackdown.

The junta forced at least 12 media outlets to shut down, arresting about 142 journalists, 57 of whom are still in jail.

Since the military coup, over 2,300 civilians have died and at least 15,700 people have been arrested, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a watchdog group based in Thailand.

kb/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)