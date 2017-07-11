Myanmar protests: UK tells citizens to flee

The UK Foreign Office on Friday told its citizens they should leave Myanmar because of escalating violence, unless there is an urgent need to stay.

"Political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising," a statement said.

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises British nationals to leave the country by commercial means, unless there is an urgent need to stay."

While Myanmar's military has suspended normal commercial passenger journeys, relief flights are available, most of which can be commercially booked.

The UK says anyone who cannot leave the country is advised to stay indoors and safe, avoiding crowds if they do need to leave home for essential reasons.

There have been mass demonstrations across Myanmar since a military coup at the beginning of February. Protesters are demanding the reinstatement of the country's elected civilian government release of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Earlier, the UN's Special Rapporteur on human rights in the country, Thomas Andrews, gave a grim assessment of the crisis.

He told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that the country was "controlled by a murderous, illegal regime" that was likely committing "crimes against humanity."

