Myanmar protests: Two people shot dead by police — reports

Security forces in Myanmar have fired live rounds, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters in the country's second-largest city, Mandalay. At least two people have been shot dead, according to local media reports.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have rallied in Myanmar for more than two weeks against the coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

Six people were injured as police opened fire near a shipyard, Myanmar Now reported on Saturday.

"Shooting is still ongoing. Some people are injured," the city's rescue service chairman told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

More than 1,000 people joined the anti-coup protest led by medical students in Mandalay, marching to mourn a young woman who died after being shot by police at an earlier demonstration on February 9.

Protesters honor Mya Thwet Thwet Khine

Protesters in Mandalay and Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, carried flowers and banners with photos of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine on Saturday.

Other protesters held signs that read "CDM," in reference to the civil disobedience movement which workers in several industries have recently joined.

The 20-year-old woman was confirmed dead on Friday after spending a week on life support in a hospital.

She had participated in a massive protest on February 9 in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw, where she was shot.

Police crack down on protests

Security forces around Myanmar have used tear gas, water canons and rubber bullets to disperse protesters since the anti-coup rallies began earlier this month.

According to The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent monitoring group, authorities have arrested at least 546 people since the coup.

