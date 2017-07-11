Myanmar protests: Two people shot dead by police — reports

Myanmar security forces fired live rounds, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters in the country's second-largest city Mandalay on Saturday. At least two people were shot dead, according to local media.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have rallied in Myanmar for more than two weeks against the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

Six people were injured as police opened fire near a shipyard, Myanmar Now reported.

"Shooting is still ongoing. Some people are injured," the city's rescue service chairman told Agence France-Presse news agency.

More than 1,000 people joined the anti-coup protest led by medical students in Mandalay, who marched in mourning of a young woman who died after being shot by the police in an earlier demonstration.

Protesters honor Mya Thwet Thwet Khine

Protesters in Mandalay and Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, carried flowers and banners with Mya Thwet Thwet Khine's photos on Saturday.

Other protesters held signs saying "CDM”, in reference to the civil disobedience movement which workers in several industries have recently joined.

The 20-year-old woman was confirmed dead on Friday after spending a week on life support in a hospital.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing had participated in a massive protest on February 9 in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw, where she was shot.

Police crack down on protests

Security forces around Myanmar have used tear gas, water canons and rubber bullets to disperse protesters since the anti-coup rallies began earlier this month.

According to The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group, authorities have arrested at least 546 people since the coup.

