Myanmar protests: Several injured as clashes escalate

Security forces in Myanmar's two biggest cities cracked down on anti-coup protesters on Friday by firing stun grenades, rubber bullets and shots into the air.

The unrest underscores the rising tensions between a growing revolt and the generals who toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 1 coup that shocked the international community, reversing years of progress towards democracy.

The ousted civilian government's UN envoy condemned the latest violence.

"We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy," Kyaw Moe Tun told the UN General Assembly.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Widespread protests Protests have erupted across Myanmar against the February 1 military coup. On February 18, people living near Inle Lake, a popular tourist destination in southern Shan state, demonstrated against the military junta and demanded that democracy be restored in the Southeast Asian country.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Protest on boats People from all walks of life participated in the unique boat protests. They were seen carrying megaphones and placards while chanting revolutionary songs.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy The military coup Senior military figures seized power earlier this month, claiming widespread voter fraud in November's elections, where Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide. They arrested elected officials and quickly stacked political offices and the court system with loyalists.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Civil disobedience Since the coup, people have protested in the tens of thousands and established a civil disobedience campaign. This was met with military violence, harsh crackdowns and widespread arrests.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Lake protesters welcome sanctions Western countries have imposed sanctions on the coup leaders and demanded that Suu Kyi and other political prisoners be released. Inle Lake protesters welcome the sanctions and say that their goal is to end the military's dominance for good. They are, however, not in favor of a reconciliation with the generals, a policy pursued by Suu Kyi.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy The only way out Shan state is populated by the Intha people, who are also known as "sons of the lake." "The only way to protect the traditions of the minorities is through a democratic and decentralized system. That is why we need federal democracy in Myanmar," Ko Su, an ethnic Intha activist, told DW.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Restoration of democracy Although Suu Kyi's NLD did not deliver its democratic promises, the townships around Inle Lake remained loyal to the party. Thursday's protests, however, should not be considered a political rally in favor of the NLD, but rather a call for the restoration of democracy.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Military-controlled tourism The ethnic Intha people say that they have not been able to fully capitalize on tourism because most hotels and businesses in the area are owned by people with connections to the military. Before the coup, local people say they could at least get some benefits from a booming tourism industry. Author: Robert Bociaga (Nyaung Shwe)



What happened in Friday's protests in Myanmar?

At least one person was wounded in the country's largest city — Yangon — while three more were confirmed wounded in Myanmar's second city — Mandalay — where two protesters were shot in the chest by rubber bullets, and another suffered a leg wound.

Protesters had gathered on a wide road outside a park in Mandalay in the early afternoon when security forces unleashed shots and used flash bang grenades to disperse the crowd.

Bullets, shell casings, and other projectiles were later found by locals on one of Mandalay's principal avenues.

The victims were all taken to a private clinic for treatment.

A local displays bullets, shells and rubber used by security forces during a protest in Mandalay

Meanwhile, in Yangon, a Japanese journalist covering a separate protest, was detained by police and later released, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency. Yuki Kitazumi could be seen in a video circulating among media as police arrested him, with one of the officers briefly putting a truncheon around the reporter's neck.

Protesters describe events to DW

An activist in Yangon, who wished to use the pseudonym of Minn Mhem, told DW protesters will not be giving in to the "military dictatorship" even in the face of escalating aggression from security forces.

Minn Mhem said: "Yesterday military supporters used sharp objects and attacked the protesters, some almost dying. And today I went, at around 10 a.m., the police were marching to us and hitting and shooting us."

An activist in Yangon told DW "people in Myanmar always find a way to protest peacefully"

But the protesters will continue to fight "for democracy," Minn Mhem said. "We are fighting to end military dictatorship. We don't want military dictatorship anymore. And we don't want our country's development to be delayed again, like in the past."

Watch video 03:13 'People in Myanmar always find a way to protest peacefully'

What has happened to Aung San Suu Kyi?

Ousted leader Suu Kyi has been under house arrest in the capital city of Naypyitaw since the military seized control of the country on February 1. Her lawyer said he had not been granted access to her, three days before she is due to return to court, adding that it undermines her right to a fair hearing.

The military complained of fraud in Myanmar's general election that took place last November — a vote won by Suu Kyi's party.

Watch video 02:37 Myanmar military annuls election results

The election commission said the ballot was fair. Activist Minn Menh confirmed to DW that Suu Kyi remains a unifying figure for the protesters' cause.

An injured man in Mandalay is escorted by police as aggression against anti-coup protests escalated in Mandalay

jsi/rt (AP, Reuters)