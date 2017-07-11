Myanmar protests: Death toll passes 500

The death toll in Myanmar's military crackdown on anti-coup demonstrators has passed 500. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) on Tuesday confirmed a total of 510 civilian deaths, warning that the true toll might be higher.

The AAPP said at least eight civilians were killed in Myanmar's biggest city Yangon on Monday. The total number of deaths the watchdog recorded on Monday was 14.

International pressure is mounting on Myanmar's junta for using force against protesters since the military ousted the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

On Monday, the United States suspended a trade deal with Myanmar, demanding the restoration of a democratic government.

The US, Canada, Britain and the European Union had imposed sanctions on Myanmar's military generals.

fb/rt (AFP, Reuters)