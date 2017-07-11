 Myanmar protesters march despite ban on gatherings | News | DW | 09.02.2021

News

Myanmar protesters march despite ban on gatherings

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in Myanmar in defiance of new rules imposed by the military junta that make their protests illegal.

A protester holds an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Protesters against the Myanmar military coup rallied on Tuesday in the country's two biggest cities, defying a ban on gatherings of more than five people.

Demonstrators want power restored to the deposed civilian government and freedom for the nation's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her allies.

Decrees were issued on Monday night that banned gatherings of more than five people in parts of Yangon and Mandalay. Thousands of people have been demonstrating in both places since Saturday.

The legislation bans gatherings of more than five people and imposes an 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew.

Yangon is Myanmar's largest city, with Mandalay second. It is not immediately clear if decrees have been imposed for other areas.

rc/rs (AFP, Reuters)

