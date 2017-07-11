Myanmar: Police crack down on protests as workers strike

Violence escalated in Myanmar on Monday as authorities continued to crack down on protests against the military coup that took place on February 1.

The latest demonstrations followed an appeal by trade unions for mass walkouts to bring the economy to a standstill.

Protesters rallied in parts of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns across the country.

Witnesses reported that several people were injured in the northern town of Myitkyina as police attempted to quell the unrest.

The situation in Myanmar

The country has been in a state of turmoil since last month's coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, sparking mass protests against the military junta.

Authorities have responded with an increasingly brutal crackdown on protesters. According to UN figures, more than 50 people have been killed and nearly 1,800 arrested.

