Myanmar military promises new elections, threatens protesters

Myanmar's military, the Tatmadaw, held the annual "Armed Forces Day" parade on Saturday, using the occasion to condemn the opposition and promise elections, as protesters continue to be killed across the country.

"The army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy," General Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech broadcast on state television after the parade in the capital, Naypyitaw.

The parade was a show of force for the Tatmadaw, with military vehicles, firepower and soldiers marching in formation.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin also attended the parade. On Friday, he met with senior Tatmadaw leaders and offered his support.

"Russia in a true friend," Min Aung Hlaing said Friday.

There were no signs of officials from other countries, although international guests are usually present at the parade.

New elections promised

Myanmar's military took over the country's democratically elected government in a coup on February 1, unleashing a massive protest movement against its rule.

Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders from National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup.

However, the Tatmadaw claims that the army had to seize power because of "unlawful acts" and corruption.

On Saturday, Min Aung Hlaing reiterated a promise to hold elections, without specifying a date.

General warns protesters of 'head shots'

Min Aung Hlaing claimed that authorities wanted to protect people and restore peace, while warning against further protests.

"Violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate," he said in an earlier televised speech on Friday evening.

"You should learn from the tragedy of earlier ugly deaths that you can be in danger of getting shot in the head and back."

Four protesters were killed in demonstrations on Friday, bringing the death toll to at least 328 people. The crackdown has drawn international condemnation and sanctions.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, which has been tracking killings of demonstrators in Myanmar, at least 25% of protester deaths have comes from head shots.

This has raised suspicions that protesters have been deliberately targeted by security forces for killing.

Watch video 00:44 UN Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews: Myanmar controlled by a murderous, illegal regime

