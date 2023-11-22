  1. Skip to content
Myanmar military junta faces attacks on multiple fronts

Matthew Mannion
November 22, 2023

A rebel coalition of armies appears to be making progress in a war against the ruling junta in Myanmar. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, as fighters have made gains on at least three major fronts across the country's north.

