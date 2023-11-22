Myanmar military junta faces attacks on multiple fronts

ConflictsMyanmarMyanmar military junta faces attacks on multiple frontsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMyanmarMatthew Mannion11/22/2023November 22, 2023A rebel coalition of armies appears to be making progress in a war against the ruling junta in Myanmar. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, as fighters have made gains on at least three major fronts across the country's north.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZJqeAdvertisement