Myanmar military arrests key Aung San Suu Kyi aide

A key figure in Myanmar's National League for Democracy party (NLD), Win Htein was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning.

It follows the detention earlier this week of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint after the military seized power on Monday.

Who is Win Htein?

Win Htein is widely viewed as Suu Kyi's right-hand man.

The 79-year-old NLD stalwart is a longtime political prisoner. He has spent lengthy periods in and out for detention for protesting against military rule.

He was "arrested from his daughter's house, where he was staying," said Kyi Toe, a press officer for the NLD.

Ahead of his arrest, Win Htein had said that the military coup was "not wise" and that its leaders "have taken (the country) in the wrong direction."

"Everyone in the country should oppose as much as they can the actions. They are seeking to take us back to zero by destroying our government," he told news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Darling of democracy Aung San Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father Aung San, returned to her home country in the late 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections, but the government refused to honor the vote.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military rule Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer. Aris, seen here displaying an honorary doctorate awarded to his wife, died in 1999.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah 'The Lady' Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh. Suu Kyi was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Sworn in as lawmaker Decades of campaigning finally paid off, and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. After general elections in 2015, she became the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she held the post of foreign minister and state counselor — a role akin to prime minister.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Persecution of the Rohingya Rohingya, a mostly Muslim ethnic group, had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when Myanmar's military began what it called "clearance" of illegal immigrants. Groups such as Human Rights Watch have described it as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died, and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Fall from grace When she became state counselor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and said she was concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Nobel no more? Due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis, Suu Kyi was stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi said that outsiders could not grasp the complexities of the situation.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah A controversial election In 2020, Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy party won the November 8 general election, with enough seats to form the next government. However, the military's proxy party, the Union Solidarity and Development party, claimed fraud and demanded a new election supervised by the military. With that came comments alluding to a possible coup. Supporters of the party also marched in protest.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military detains Suu Kyi Myanmar's civilian leader, along with several of her political allies, were detained in an early morning raid on February 1, 2021 led by the military. The move came amid escalating tensions between the civilian government and army, which had been in control for decades.The junta claimed electoral fraud, announced a yearlong state of emergency and named a former general as acting president. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



What did the UN say?

The United Nations on Thursday called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 15-member Security Council said in a statement, agreed by consensus, that they "stressed the need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law."

However, the Council stopped short of describing the military's actions earlier this week as a coup.

Language in the UN's statement was softer than the original, in an apparent effort to appease China and Russia.

Both nations have traditionally protected Myanmar from significant council action. China also has significant economic interests in Myanmar as well as ties to the military.

China's UN mission said Beijing hoped the messages in the Security Council statement "could be heeded by all sides and lead to a positive outcome."

Watch video 02:40 Myanmar coup 'our worst fear,' HRW says

What happened in the coup?

On Monday, army commander Min Aung Hlaing seized power, citing alleged irregularities in a November election that saw Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy win in a vote the electoral commission said was fair.

Suu Kyi was detained the same day and has not been seen since. Police have filed charges against the 75-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate for illegally importing and using six walkie-talkie radios, which were found at her home.

What have the economic consequences been?

On Friday, global financial institutions and marketing operations began to distance themselves from the new regime in Myanmar.

Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings said it is terminating its alliance with a top Myanmar conglomerate whose owners, according to the UN, include members of the military. Kirin Holdings said the coup had "shaken the very foundation of the partnership."

And financial institutions were also reviewing their positions. The International Monetary Fund, which transferred $350 million (€293 million) to Myanmar just days before the coup to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, said it would be "guided by our membership" in deciding whether to recognize the military regime.

jsi/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)