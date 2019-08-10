 Myanmar landslide kills dozens | News | DW | 10.08.2019

News

Myanmar landslide kills dozens

More than 30 people have died in Myanmar after heavy rains caused a landslide. The country's south has been devastated by heavy rains.

Search and rescue workers attend the scene of a landslide in southern Myanmar (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

A landslide in southern Myanmar has killed at least 32 people, authorities said on Saturday, with many more feared missing.

Heavy rain triggered the landslide in Thaphyu Kone village in the southern Mon state on Friday, causing mud to crash into houses and bury residents.

Officials told French news agency AFP that more than 80 people could still be missing.

Rescuers were using backhoes and bulldozers on Staurday to clear the mud and debris from the village in Paung township.

Southern Myanmar has experienced severe rainfall for days, causing flooding that has displaced thousands of people, according to the United Nations.

Survivors have been sent to a hospital in the nearest major town, Mawlamyine.

A destroyed road following a landslide in southern Myanmar (picture-alliance/Xinhua/U. Aung)

Flooding has severely damaged roads in Myanmar's Mawlamyine township

law/amp (AFP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Rohingya refugees struggle to survive in monsoon season  

