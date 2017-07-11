Myanmar junta promises elections by 2023

Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said on Sunday that multi-party elections would be held "without fail" by August 2023.

He spoke in a televised address on thesix-month anniversary of the coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party.

He described party members as "terrorists" and accused them of inciting violence in the country since the coup.

The general also announced that a state of emergency would be lifted by 2023.

What else did the military chief say?

Min Aung Hlaing repeated a pledge to restore democracy in the country, without offering a timeline.

"I guarantee the establishment of a union based on democracy and federalism," he said.

During his speech, the military leader added that the whole country was "stable except for some terrorist attacks."

The junta has justified its power grab by alleging fraud during the 2020 elections. Last week, it canceled the results of the poll.

What does the announcement mean?

The army had initially said it would remain in power for a year after the coup. It has also claimed that its takeover is in line with the constitution.

The new timeline puts the country firmly in the grips of the military that has been criticized by pro-democracy supporters and the international community for its brutal suppression of opposition.

On Saturday, small groups of students took to the streets in big cities to protest the junta's rule.

Additionally, COVID has wreaked havoc as several hospitals remain empty as pro-democracy staffers continue to lodge their protests against the heavy-handedness of the junta's rule.

The World Bank has forecast the economy will contract up to 18% this year.

What has the international community said?

The general's announcement came ahead of the virtual meeting of foreign ministers from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc on Monday.

Diplomats are aiming to finalize a special envoy tasked with facilitating diplomatic and humanitarian efforts in the country.

The 10-member bloc, which includes Myanmar, has been identified as best placed to end the violence in the country.

The junta chief also offered cooperation during his televised address, saying that he was ready to work "within the ASEAN framework including the dialogue with the ASEAN Special Envoy in Myanmar."

