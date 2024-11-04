Myanmar junta facing growing opposition

ConflictsMyanmarMyanmar junta facing growing oppositionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMyanmarAlexandria Williams04/11/2024April 11, 2024In Myanmar, the junta has withdrawn from a busy trading hub on the border with Thailand. It's the latest setback for the regime, which is facing growing opposition from rebel forces and a sharp drop in support among the civilian population.https://p.dw.com/p/4efhcAdvertisement