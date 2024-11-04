  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraine
ConflictsMyanmar

Myanmar junta facing growing opposition

Alexandria Williams
April 11, 2024

In Myanmar, the junta has withdrawn from a busy trading hub on the border with Thailand. It's the latest setback for the regime, which is facing growing opposition from rebel forces and a sharp drop in support among the civilian population.

https://p.dw.com/p/4efhc
Skip next section Similar stories from Myanmar

Similar stories from Myanmar

external

Myanmar to execute political opponents

Over 100 people have been sentenced to death since last year's coup and resulting crackdown on dissent.
Human RightsJuly 5, 202203:07 min
A man lies on the ground aiming a rifle

Myanmar: The underreported deadly conflict in Karenni state

Since the 2021 coup, Myanmar's military has been carrying out a campaign of airstrikes in the small eastern state.
ConflictsNovember 3, 202302:24 min
Young man listening to Pirate Radio Myanmar

On air with Myanmar's pirate radio station

Radio station Federal FM was set up in Yangon. But then the situation became too dangerous, and the team had to flee.
SocietyApril 20, 202301:36 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Asia

More on Conflicts from Asia

Mapped Out Indien China

Tracking the tense relationship between India and China

India and China share the longest disputed land border in the world – and are vying for influence in the Indian Ocean.
ConflictsMarch 18, 202415:27 min
Manila released footage of China's coastguard firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters.

China, Philippines row over claims in South China Sea

Manila released footage of China's coastguard firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters.
ConflictsMarch 8, 202402:26 min
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on March 16, 2023.

Is the Indo-Pacific entering new era of security alliances?

Countries in the Indo-Pacific are seeking ways to counter the region's most belligerent actors: China and North Korea.
ConflictsJanuary 9, 202403:44 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Muslims pray amid the rubble of a Mosque in Rafah

War in Gaza overshadows Eid celebrations

Muslims around the world are marking Eid, but this year's festivities have been tainted by the war in Gaza.
ConflictsApril 10, 202402:50 min
A street vendors in Gaza sells sweets for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations

Gaza families hold subdued Eid amid difficult truce talks

Cease-fire talks held in Egypt have stalled ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.
ConflictsApril 9, 202402:02 min
A view of people walking among the rubble of destroyed buildings after Israeli strikes in Khan Younis (file photo)

Gazans return to Khan Younis after Israeli army pulls troops

As Israel withdraws its troops from southern Gaza, some Palestinians are coming home to a largely destroyed district.
ConflictsApril 7, 202401:18 min
Show more