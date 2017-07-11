Myanmar: Junta blocks Facebook, UN says world must 'mobilize'

Myanmar's junta blocked Facebook on Thursday, just days after the army seized power, as the United Nations warned the world must rally to ensure the coup does not succeed.

People have flocked to social media to voice opposition to the coup, as well as share ideas to rise up against the actions of the military, with Facebook a popular option to galvanize support.

Watch video 02:40 Myanmar coup 'our worst fear,' HRW says

Muzzled

However, the junta took steps on Thursday to silence the people.

Myanmar's Ministry of Communications and Information said Facebook, used by half of the country's 54 million population, would be blocked until at least February 7.

"Currently, the people, who are troubling the country's stability, are spreading fake news and misinformation, and causing misunderstanding among people by using Facebook," the ministry said in a statement.

Facebook confirmed that access was "currently disrupted for some people," also saying that the restrictions had hit its instant messaging service, WhatsApp, as well as Instagram and all communication platforms owned by the social media giant.

Norwegian-owned telecoms company Telenor said that authorities in Myanmar had ordered it to "temporarily block" access to Facebook, saying it had to comply but that it had severe concerns about "necessity and proportionality" and whether the measure complied with human rights law.

With soldiers and armored vehicles back on the streets of major cities across the country, the takeover has not yet sparked any significant civil unrest.

Residents in Yangon strike pots and pans as a protest against the coup

Residents of Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, and other urban areas, though, did manage to bang pots and pans together, while some people honked car horns for a second night on Wednesday in protest against the coup. Images of the disgruntlement had circulated widely on social media, and on Facebook in particular.

Watch video 05:00 Myanmar coup: German MP Jürgen Hardt speaks to DW

UN's Guterres: 'Absolutely unacceptable'

Myanmar plummeted back into direct military rule on Monday when the army detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and other civilian leaders, in a series of early morning raids, ending the nation's brief flirtation with democracy.

The coup sparked international condemnation, with the United Nations joining the chorus of disapproval.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he would pressure Myanmar's generals to relinquish power.

"We will do everything we can to mobilize all the key actors and international community to put enough pressure on Myanmar to make sure that this coup fails," Guterres told US newspaper The Washington Post.

"After elections that I believe took place normally and after a large period of transition, it's absolutely unacceptable to reverse the results of the elections and the will of the people," he added.

Military unhappy with election outcome

Fears abound that army chief Min Aung Hlaing's coup will drag Myanmar back to the decades of junta rule that made the country both poverty-stricken and repressive.

Min Aung Hlaing justified his actions by alleging widespread voter fraud had taken place during last November's national election, which saw Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi win a huge landslide.

The outcome did not go down well with the military as its favored parties received a drubbing at the hands of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

International observers and Myanmar's own electoral monitor declared the nationwide ballot as broadly fair and free.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Darling of democracy Aung San Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father Aung San, returned to her home country in the late 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections, but the government refused to honor the vote.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military rule Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer. Aris, seen here displaying an honorary doctorate awarded to his wife, died in 1999.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah 'The Lady' Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh. Suu Kyi was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Sworn in as lawmaker Decades of campaigning finally paid off, and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. After general elections in 2015, she became the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she held the post of foreign minister and state counselor — a role akin to prime minister.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Persecution of the Rohingya Rohingya, a mostly Muslim ethnic group, had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when Myanmar's military began what it called "clearance" of illegal immigrants. Groups such as Human Rights Watch have described it as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died, and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Fall from grace When she became state counselor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and said she was concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Nobel no more? Due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis, Suu Kyi was stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi said that outsiders could not grasp the complexities of the situation.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah A controversial election In 2020, Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy party won the November 8 general election, with enough seats to form the next government. However, the military's proxy party, the Union Solidarity and Development party, claimed fraud and demanded a new election supervised by the military. With that came comments alluding to a possible coup. Supporters of the party also marched in protest.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military detains Suu Kyi Myanmar's civilian leader, along with several of her political allies, were detained in an early morning raid on February 1, 2021 led by the military. The move came amid escalating tensions between the civilian government and army, which had been in control for decades.The junta claimed electoral fraud, announced a yearlong state of emergency and named a former general as acting president. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters)