Myanmar junta accused of deadly attack on refugee camp

The attack in Myanmar's Kachin state is one of the deadliest attacks targeting civilians since 2021's military takeover. It has claimed the lives of at least 29 people, including women and children.

Myanmar's junta has been accused of launching an attack on a refugee camp in which at least 29 people were killed, according to local media reports.

The alleged artillery strike, which hit a refugee camp in the northern state of Kachin late Monday, is one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the military coup of 2021.

"We found 29 dead bodies including children and older people... 56 people were wounded," Colonel Naw Bu of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) told French news agency AFP.

Circumstances of attack unclear

There were differing reports from local media relating to the nature of the attack. Some reported that warplanes had dropped bombs, while other sources claimed that drones and artillery were used and as such, the circumstances of the attack remain unclear.

The KIA said they are investigating the nature of the strike.

Local media showed images of the refugee camp where rescue operations appeared to be taking place.

Kachin Human Rights Watch said that 13 of the dead were children while 60 people had been injured.

The KIA said that 42 people were being treated at a hospital in Kachin state.

Trading blame for attack

The region has been embroiled in fighting since the 2021 military take over, which resulted in political turmoil.

Rebel groups and ethnic minority militias regularly clash with junta forces.

While the KIA and human rights organizations have accused the junta for the attack, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the military was "investigating" the reports.

The junta has instead accused rebel groups in the area and said the military believes a store of bombs belonging to the rebels in the area caused an explosion.

Reacting to the attack on the refugee camp, the United Nations in Myanmar said on Facebook it was deeply concerned by reports of the incident, adding that "civilians should never be a target."

mfi/kb (AFP, AP, Reuters)