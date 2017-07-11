 Myanmar: General strike goes ahead despite threats | News | DW | 22.02.2021

News

Myanmar: General strike goes ahead despite threats

Protesters against the military rule have refused to let up as the movement to bring back the country's democratically elected leader dismisses threats of violence.

Demonstrators standing behind a banner saying 'Power to the people' in Yangon, Myanmar

Protests in Myanmar have gradually increased in size since the military took power at the beginning of February

Protesters gathered in cities and towns across Myanmar on Monday as they answered the call for a general strike. 

The industrial action brought large parts of the country to a standstill even as the military junta warned that confrontation could cost lives.

Despite the veiled threat from the military, people came out onto the streets as part of the "Spring Revolution" in support of the Civil Disobedience Movement — a nebulous organization that is pushing for open resistance to the junta in an effort to reinstate the civilian government under the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military leadership had warned against Monday's general strike on Sunday in a statement broadcast over the state-controlled television channel MRTV.

"It is found that the protesters have raised their incitement towards riot and anarchy mob on the day of 22 February. Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life,'' the onscreen text said in broken English, replicating the spoken announcement in Burmese.

The statement also justified the use of deadly force against protesters, saying that criminals had initiated the violence and that "the security forces had to fire back."

Watch video 01:44

Myanmar protesters undeterred by police violence

Three protesters have been killed so far in the military government's crackdown.

How is the military reacting to the protests?

The junta made attempts on Sunday to more strictly enforce its ban on gatherings of more than five people. They also attempted to block key roads with barriers and demobilized vehicles.

The non-violent protesters were nonetheless able to pass through the roadblocks undeterred.

The military deployed security forces in the capital of Naypyitaw and the main city of Yangon, where thousands of protesters congregated on Monday.

People shared images from the capital on social media which showed police vehicles, including a water cannon truck, moving on a protest march in an attempt to break it up, Reuters reported. Police on foot also chased down the demonstrators as they fled.

  • boat protest Myanmar

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Widespread protests

    Protests have erupted across Myanmar against the February 1 military coup. On February 18, people living near Inle Lake, a popular tourist destination in southern Shan state, demonstrated against the military junta and demanded that democracy be restored in the Southeast Asian country.

  • people protesting

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Protest on boats

    People from all walks of life participated in the unique boat protests. They were seen carrying megaphones and placards while chanting revolutionary songs.

  • Photo of Aung San Suu Kyi and protest in Myanmar

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    The military coup

    Senior military figures seized power earlier this month, claiming widespread voter fraud in November's elections, where Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide. They arrested elected officials and quickly stacked political offices and the court system with loyalists.

  • Myanmar soldier and tank

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Civil disobedience

    Since the coup, people have protested in the tens of thousands and established a civil disobedience campaign. This was met with military violence, harsh crackdowns and widespread arrests.

  • Myanmar protesters holding signs

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Lake protesters welcome sanctions

    Western countries have imposed sanctions on the coup leaders and demanded that Suu Kyi and other political prisoners be released. Inle Lake protesters welcome the sanctions and say that their goal is to end the military's dominance for good. They are, however, not in favor of a reconciliation with the generals, a policy pursued by Suu Kyi.

  • Myanmar protester Ko Su

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    The only way out

    Shan state is populated by the Intha people, who are also known as "sons of the lake." "The only way to protect the traditions of the minorities is through a democratic and decentralized system. That is why we need federal democracy in Myanmar," Ko Su, an ethnic Intha activist, told DW.

  • Myanmar coup protesters in boats

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Restoration of democracy

    Although Suu Kyi's NLD did not deliver its democratic promises, the townships around Inle Lake remained loyal to the party. Thursday's protests, however, should not be considered a political rally in favor of the NLD, but rather a call for the restoration of democracy.

  • Myanmar protester on boat in Inle

    Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy

    Military-controlled tourism

    The ethnic Intha people say that they have not been able to fully capitalize on tourism because most hotels and businesses in the area are owned by people with connections to the military. Before the coup, local people say they could at least get some benefits from a booming tourism industry.

    Author: Robert Bociaga (Nyaung Shwe)


"They're chasing and arresting us. We're just protesting peacefully," one woman said in a video posted to Facebook.

A 22-year-old protester, Htet Htet Hlaing, told Reuters that she had been scared about Monday's protest, but would not be discouraged by the junta's threats.

"We don't want the junta, we want democracy. We want to create our own future," she said.

Pressure on the junta grows

External pressure against the military's rule also continued overnight with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tweeting support for the protesters in Myanmar.

"The United States will continue to take firm action against those who perpetrate violence against the people of Burma as they demand the restoration of their democratically elected government. We stand with the people of Burma," he tweeted.

Protests in the country have been growing since the military ousted the democratically-elected Suu Kyi at the beginning of February under charges of fraud. Although early public defiance of the military was more subdued, protesters have shown an increasing willingness to openly call for the junta to step down.

The military ruled the south Asian country for 50 years until 2015 when they allowed elections to go ahead for the first time.

ab/rc (Reuters, AFP)

