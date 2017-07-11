Myanmar: Flower protests mark Aung San Suu Kyi's 76th birthday

Protesters across Myanmar wore flowers in their hair as they protested against the detention of the country's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on her 76th birthday Saturday.

The flowers were of special significance as the Burmese leader is often seen with flowers in her hair. Supporters replicated her signature floral hairstyle and uploaded pictures to social media platforms calling for her release.

Supporters across the country marched holding signs that read "freedom from fear," "Happy Birthday Mother Suu. We are right behind you" and pictures of the leader

Suu Kyi was ousted on February 1 when the country's military leaders staged a coup, cutting short a decade of progress in democratic reforms after years of military rule.

Suu Kyi accused of fraud

The army leveled allegations of fraud against Suu Kyi after her party's landslide election victory last November. The party denied the allegations, and international monitors have maintained that the vote was fair.

Nearly 5,000 people, including Suu Kyi, have been detained by the junta for opposing the coup. According to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group, 870 people have been killed since February. The military, however, has denied this figure.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called upon Myanmar's military to respect the election result and release political detainees. It also urged nations to stop supplying arms to the country.

Aid agencies have warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophedue to the political crisis.

Myanmar activist Thet Swe Win wore a flower in his hair on Suu Kyi's birthday

Not all protesters supportive

After being hailed as a beacon of democracy in the region, the Noble Peace Prize laureate's international reputation took a hit after she defended Myanmar's military over allegations of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority in Rakhine state in 2017.

Several protesters said she must be held responsible.

"I am involved in this campaign because now she is unfairly detained by the military and her civilian rights... and freedom is denied," an activist told the AFP news agency.

"After she is free from her detention, she will have to take full responsibility over her silence concerning the suffering of Rohingya and other ethnic groups."

