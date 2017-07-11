Myanmar extends state of emergency for six months

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Myanmar junta's National Defence and Security Council gave unanimous approval for the decision, according to state media.
Myanmar's junta will extend the state of emergency in the country for a further six months, state media reported on Monday.
The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.
tg/wd (AFP, Reuters)