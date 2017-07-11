 Myanmar extends state of emergency for six months | News | DW | 01.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Myanmar extends state of emergency for six months

The Myanmar junta's National Defence and Security Council gave unanimous approval for the decision, according to state media.

A guard stands at a blockaded road in February 2021. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Myanmar's junta has cracked down on opposition following the ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's junta will extend the state of emergency in the country for a further six months, state media reported on Monday.

The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.

More to follow...

tg/wd  (AFP, Reuters)

Advertisement