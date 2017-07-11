Myanmar: Dozens missing after deadly jade mine landslide

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Around 200 rescuers are reportedly involved in the ongoing search for bodies. Accidents and deaths are common in the poorly regulated mines of the region.
Uncontrolled mining of Myanmar's famously valuable jade deposits exacts a growing human and environmental toll
A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar on Wednesday left one dead and at least 70 missing, according to reports from the rescue team and eyewitnesses.
The disaster occured at around 4 am on Tuesday local time in the Hpakant area of Kachin State.
"About 70-100 people are missing. We've sent 25 injured people to hospital while we've found one dead," rescue team member Ko Nyi told AFP news agency.
more to come...
tg/rt (AFP, dpa)