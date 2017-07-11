Myanmar: Dozens killed in alleged military massacre

The humanitarian group Save the Children said Saturday two of its members were missing after Myanmar government troops reportedly rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, and fatally shot more than 30 of them near the village of Mo So in Kayah State.

A monitoring group and local media blamed the attack — which culminated in the burning of the bodies — on junta troops. The charred remains of the members of the Karen ethnic minority were discovered in the east of the country, which has been the subject of intermittent violence since a military coup seized power in February 2021.

Those who perished in the onslaught were attempting to evade fighting between the Myanmar military and anti-junta militia groups in their villages, a member of the Karenni Human Rights Group told the news agency DPA on Saturday.

"About 35 people just tried to flee their homes but they met the junta's forces and were arrested, then burnt to death," the Karenni member said.

The government did not immediately comment on the reports, while state media said that army fired at armed "terrorists" in the area. A report in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said clashes broke out near Mo So when Karenni guerrilla forces and rebels drove in "suspicious" vehicles and refused to stop when confronted by the military.

Watch video 02:26 Myanmar's military junta found to be torturing detainees

Save the Children aid workers missing

International charity Save the Children reported on Saturday that two of its staff members in the area have been missing since the attack. The field workers were on their way home from a humanitarian mission in the region when their car was attacked and burnt out, Save the Children said.

"Two of our staff, who were traveling home for the holidays after conducting humanitarian response work in a nearby community, were caught up in the incident and remain missing," Save the Children reported on its website. "We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out. The military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies."

Watch video 01:23 Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi receives two-year jail term

The international humanitarian organization's Chief Executive Inger Ashing said the attack was "a breach of international humanitarian law."

"We are horrified at the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar," Ashing said. "Investigations into the nature of the incident are continuing but attacks against aid workers cannot be tolerated."

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Widespread protests Protests have erupted across Myanmar against the February 1 military coup. On February 18, people living near Inle Lake, a popular tourist destination in southern Shan state, demonstrated against the military junta and demanded that democracy be restored in the Southeast Asian country.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Protest on boats People from all walks of life participated in the unique boat protests. They were seen carrying megaphones and placards while chanting revolutionary songs.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy The military coup Senior military figures seized power earlier this month, claiming widespread voter fraud in November's elections, where Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide. They arrested elected officials and quickly stacked political offices and the court system with loyalists.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Civil disobedience Since the coup, people have protested in the tens of thousands and established a civil disobedience campaign. This was met with military violence, harsh crackdowns and widespread arrests.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Lake protesters welcome sanctions Western countries have imposed sanctions on the coup leaders and demanded that Suu Kyi and other political prisoners be released. Inle Lake protesters welcome the sanctions and say that their goal is to end the military's dominance for good. They are, however, not in favor of a reconciliation with the generals, a policy pursued by Suu Kyi.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy The only way out Shan state is populated by the Intha people, who are also known as "sons of the lake." "The only way to protect the traditions of the minorities is through a democratic and decentralized system. That is why we need federal democracy in Myanmar," Ko Su, an ethnic Intha activist, told DW.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Restoration of democracy Although Suu Kyi's NLD did not deliver its democratic promises, the townships around Inle Lake remained loyal to the party. Thursday's protests, however, should not be considered a political rally in favor of the NLD, but rather a call for the restoration of democracy.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Military-controlled tourism The ethnic Intha people say that they have not been able to fully capitalize on tourism because most hotels and businesses in the area are owned by people with connections to the military. Before the coup, local people say they could at least get some benefits from a booming tourism industry. Author: Robert Bociaga (Nyaung Shwe)



jsi/dj (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)