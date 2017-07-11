Myanmar: Demonstrators shot dead in anti-coup protests

Two people reportedly died of gunshot wounds sustained as security forces tried to disperse anti-coup protesters in the city of Mandalay on Wednesday.

Multiple reports from several other cities and towns in Myanmar also said police also used live ammunition, as well as tear gas and rubber bullets.

There were reports that four people were shot dead in the country's Sagaing region, while another was killed in the largest city of Yangon.

Two protesters were believed to have been killed and others injured in the Myingyan district, some 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southwest of Mandalay.

The country has faced chaos since February 1 when the military staged a coup and arrested de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The coup brought to a halt Myanmar's decade-long experiment with more democratic governance and sparked daily mass protests.

More to come...

