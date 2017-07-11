Myanmar: Curfew-defying protests turn deadly

At least five people were killed Saturday during anti-coup protests in Myanmar, as security forces continue to use deadly force against peaceful demonstrators.

Two people were reported killed in Mandalay after police opened fire on a sit-in protest, and another person was killed in the central town of Pyay, according to Reuters news agency.

Graphic images circulating among activists on social media Saturday have shown bodies lying in the street and people being disfigured by bullet wounds.

Domestic media reported that two protesters were killed overnight in Yangon's Tharketa district after police opened fire on a crowd of people who had gathered outside a police station demanding the release of detained demonstrators.

Thousands of people had gathered Friday night in central Yangon to hold a vigil commemorating protesters who have been killed.

Security forces have been using increasingly brutal tactics to suppress a nationwide protest movement opposing the military take over of the democratically elected government on February 1. At least 70 people have been reported killed so far.

On Thursday, at least 10 demonstrators were killed in separate protestsacross the country. In an incident similar to today's, six people were killed while demanding the release of prisoners at a police station in a central Myanmar town.

What are protesters saying?

Protests across Myanmar continued Saturday, with reports of more violence emerging across the country.

"They are shooting people they are arresting people it is very dangerous, Phuy Phuy Thaw, an activist in Yangon told DW on Saturday.

"They are so brutally beating people. I saw people bleeding on the street. They are killing their own people now," she added, describing the military's action against protesters.

Thaw said the protest began around 9 a.m. and police began cracking down by the afternoon.

Saturday's protests were planned to mark the anniversary of a 1988 uprising against the then-military government following the killing of a university student.

The campaign came to be known as the "8-8-88 campaign," as the demonstrations peaked in August of that year.

The army crushed the uprising and at least 3,000 people were killed. It was during this time that the leader of Myanmar's ousted government, Aung San Suu Kyi, grew to political prominence.

What is the latest international response?

The US on Friday granted temporary deportation protections and work permits to citizens of Myanmar living in the United States.

Washington is also ramping up pressure against junta leaders. Earlier this week, the US initiated sanctions against family members of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing. The US has already tightened export controls on Myanmar.

The UK on Friday warned its citizens to leave Myanmar, saying that "levels of violence are rising."

wmr/mm (Reuters, dpa)