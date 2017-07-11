Myanmar court defers verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi trial

A court on Monday deferred ruling on the latest verdicts in the trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's to December 27.

Suu Kyi has been sentenced to prison for two years for inciting unrest and breaching COVID restrictions on December 6, but faces trial on a number of other charges.

The sentencing this month marked one of the first rulings since she was ousted and arrested following a military coup on February 1.

A source with knowledge on the current matter said the judge did not give a reason for deferral.

What are the latest charges against Suu Kyi?

Suu Kyi has been charged with the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers.

She faces a maximum penalty of three years and a year in jail if she's convicted, respectively.

A police document said the walkie-talkies had been imported illegally and used without permission.

Suu Kyi, who was awarded the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her struggle for democracy in Myanmar, is on trial for nearly a dozen cases that carry combined sentences of more than 100 years in prison.

Suu Kyi's whereabouts are also not known, though she appeared in court in a prison uniform on December 17, in stark contrast to her typical outfit of wearing a traditional elegant attire.

She has denied all charges against her.

This is a developing story. Please check again for updates.

rm/jsi (Reuters, AFP)