Myanmar court defers verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi trial

A court on Monday deferred ruling on the latest verdicts in the trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's to December 27.

Suu Kyi has been sentenced to prison for two years for inciting unrest and breaching COVID restrictions on December 6, but faces trial on a number of other charges.

Watch video 01:23 Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi receives two-year jail term

The sentencing earlier this month marked one of the first rulings since she was ousted and arrested following a military coup on February 1.

A source with knowledge on the current matter said the judge did not give a reason for deferral.

What are the latest charges against Suu Kyi?

Suu Kyi has been charged with the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, which police said she was using without permission from authorities, and a set of signal jammers.

She faces a maximum penalty of three years and a year in jail if she's convicted, respectively.

Suu Kyi, who was awarded the 1991 Nobel Peace Prizein recognition of her struggle for democracy in Myanmar, is on trial for nearly a dozen cases that carry combined sentences of more than 100 years in prison.

Suu Kyi's whereabouts are also not known, though she appeared in court in a prison uniform on December 17, in stark contrast to her typical outfit of wearing a traditional elegant attire.

She has denied all charges against her.

Suu Kyi's trial and jailing draws criticism worldwide

Suu Kyi's supporters say cases against her are baselessand designed to end her political career.

They claim cases would bog her down with legal proceedings as the military consolidated power.

Most human rights groups had harshly criticized Suu Kyi's jail sentence, with a top official from the European Commission calling the verdict "politically motivated."

"The European Union reiterates its urgent calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners as well as those arbitrarily detained since the coup," Joseph Borrell said.

The United States, along with other countries, imposed extensive sanctions on Myanmar just a week ago too.

Military junta claims 'fair' trial

The military junta claims Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court led by a judge appointed by her own administration.

Suu Kyi's trial in the courts in Naypyitaw, the capital of the country, has been closed to the media. Suu Kyi's lawyers are also not allowed to communicate with reporters or the public.

Separately, Myanmar has been rocked by protests and civil disobedience against the military's rule, inspite of security forcesclamping down on demonstrators on repeated occasions.

rm/jsi (Reuters, AFP)