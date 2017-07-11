 Myanmar coup: US, UN condemn violence against protesters | News | DW | 10.02.2021

News

Myanmar coup: US, UN condemn violence against protesters

The US and UN's concern followed a raid by the military on the Yangon headquarters of outsted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party late on Tuesday.

Police officers run during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup

The United Nations expressed "strong concern" over the violence

The US on Tuesday condemned violence against protesters in ongoing protests against a military coup in Myanmar. US State department spokesman, Ned Price said that everyone had a right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

"We repeat our calls for the military to relinquish power, restore democratically elected government, release those detained and lift all telecommunication restrictions and to refrain from violence," said Price.

The United Nations also expressed "strong concern" over the violence.

"The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable," said Ola Almgren, the UN resident co-ordinator in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the EU's foreign policy chief said the bloc could impose sanctions on Myanmar's military and was "reviewing" all options.

Myanmar anti-coup protesters remain defiant

Raid on Suu Kyi's offices

The US and UN's concern followed a raid by the military on the Yangon headquarters of outsted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party late on Tuesday. 

"The military dictator raided and destroyed NLD headquarters at around 9.30 p.m.," said the National League for Democracy, Suu Kyi's party.

Myanmar army chief says vote-rigging justifies coup

Another day of protest

Earlier in the day, security forces in Myanmar used rubber bullets and tear gas against anti-coup protesters who rallied to defy a ban on gatherings.

Demonstrators want power restored to the deposed civilian government and freedom for the nation's elected leader, Suu Kyi, and her allies.

  • Medical staff in masks protesting with the three-finger salute

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Doctors and nurses on the frontline

    Less than 24 hours after the coup, doctors and nurses from many state hospitals announced that they were going on strike. They also called on others to join a campaign of civil disobedience.

  • Crowd of protesters in Yangon, Myanmar

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Broad coalition

    Since then, students, teachers, blue-collar workers and many other social groups have joined the protests. The demonstrators sing and chant slogans such as "Give power back to the people!" or " Our goal is to get democracy!"

  • Buddhist monks marching in protest along a street in Mandaly, Myanmar

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Monks support the protests

    Buddhist monks are also among the demonstrators. The "sangha," the monastic community, has always played an important role in this predominantly Buddhist country.

  • Demonstrators in Muse in Shan State

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Nationwide protests

    Demonstrations are taking place not just in the big urban centers of Yangon and Mandalay — people are also taking to the street in ethnic minority regions, as here in Shan State.

  • Hand showing the three-finger salute against the backdrop of a crowd of demonstrators

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Three-finger greeting

    As in Thailand, the demonstrators have adopted as their symbol the three-finger greeting from the Hollywood blockbuster "The Hunger Games."

  Encouragement from the balcony

Many people who are not actively demonstrating themselves applaud the demonstrators and support them by providing them with food and water.

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Encouragement from the balcony

    Many people who are not actively demonstrating themselves applaud the demonstrators and support them by providing them with food and water.

  • Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi getting into a car after a hearing on the Rohingya genocide case before the ICJ in The Hague, December 12, 2019

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    NLD leadership arrested

    The demonstrators are demanding a return to democratic government and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi (seen here in The Hague in December 2019) and other high-ranking politicians of the de facto governing party, the National League for Democracy. The military arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and other NLD members on Monday.

  • Pro-military demonstrators on the back of a flatbed truck in Naypyitaw

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Support for the military government

    Supporters of the military government and the generals' proxy party, the USDP (Union Solidarity and Development Party), have also held a few isolated rallies around the country.

  • Soldiers intervening at a demonstration in 1988 in Myanmar

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Memories of the 1988 coup

    The coup of 1988 is constantly on people's minds during the current protests. Back then, public order collapsed amid anti-government protests and was restored by the military with the utmost severity. Thousands of people died, tens of thousands were arrested, and many students and activists fled abroad.

  • Police firing a water cannon at protests in Naypyitaw

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Water cannon in Naypyitaw

    The capital, Naypyitaw , in the remote center of the country, was purpose-built by the military and unveiled in 2005. Security forces here have deployed water cannon against the demonstrators.

  • Police with rifles dispersing protesters in Myawaddy, Myanmar

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Tense situation

    The violence threatened to escalate in Myawaddy, a town in southern Kayin State, on Sunday evening. Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets.

  • Protester hands a rose to a policeman during a protest in Yangon

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Flowers for the security forces

    On Monday evening, the military announced that the people did not tolerate "lawless troublemakers" and that these must be removed. The demonstrators responded to this threat by giving police officers flowers.

    Author: Rodion Ebbighausen


On February 1, army commander Min Aung Hlaing seized power in Myanmar. Coup leaders cited alleged irregularities in a November election that saw the NLD win in a vote the electoral commission said was fair.

Suu Kyi was detained the same day and has not been seen since.

am/rt (AFP, Reuters)

