Myanmar coup: US, UN condemn violence against protesters

The US on Tuesday condemned violence against protesters in ongoing protests against a military coup in Myanmar. US State department spokesman, Ned Price said that everyone had a right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

"We repeat our calls for the military to relinquish power, restore democratically elected government, release those detained and lift all telecommunication restrictions and to refrain from violence," said Price.

The United Nations also expressed "strong concern" over the violence.

"The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable," said Ola Almgren, the UN resident co-ordinator in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the EU's foreign policy chief said the bloc could impose sanctions on Myanmar's military and was "reviewing" all options.

Raid on Suu Kyi's offices

The US and UN's concern followed a raid by the military on the Yangon headquarters of outsted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party late on Tuesday.

"The military dictator raided and destroyed NLD headquarters at around 9.30 p.m.," said the National League for Democracy, Suu Kyi's party.

Another day of protest

Earlier in the day, security forces in Myanmar used rubber bullets and tear gas against anti-coup protesters who rallied to defy a ban on gatherings.

Demonstrators want power restored to the deposed civilian government and freedom for the nation's elected leader, Suu Kyi, and her allies.

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Doctors and nurses on the frontline Less than 24 hours after the coup, doctors and nurses from many state hospitals announced that they were going on strike. They also called on others to join a campaign of civil disobedience.

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Broad coalition Since then, students, teachers, blue-collar workers and many other social groups have joined the protests. The demonstrators sing and chant slogans such as "Give power back to the people!" or " Our goal is to get democracy!"

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Monks support the protests Buddhist monks are also among the demonstrators. The "sangha," the monastic community, has always played an important role in this predominantly Buddhist country.

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Nationwide protests Demonstrations are taking place not just in the big urban centers of Yangon and Mandalay — people are also taking to the street in ethnic minority regions, as here in Shan State.

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Three-finger greeting As in Thailand, the demonstrators have adopted as their symbol the three-finger greeting from the Hollywood blockbuster "The Hunger Games."

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Encouragement from the balcony Many people who are not actively demonstrating themselves applaud the demonstrators and support them by providing them with food and water.

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup NLD leadership arrested The demonstrators are demanding a return to democratic government and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi (seen here in The Hague in December 2019) and other high-ranking politicians of the de facto governing party, the National League for Democracy. The military arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and other NLD members on Monday.

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Support for the military government Supporters of the military government and the generals' proxy party, the USDP (Union Solidarity and Development Party), have also held a few isolated rallies around the country.

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Memories of the 1988 coup The coup of 1988 is constantly on people's minds during the current protests. Back then, public order collapsed amid anti-government protests and was restored by the military with the utmost severity. Thousands of people died, tens of thousands were arrested, and many students and activists fled abroad.

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Water cannon in Naypyitaw The capital, Naypyitaw , in the remote center of the country, was purpose-built by the military and unveiled in 2005. Security forces here have deployed water cannon against the demonstrators.

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Tense situation The violence threatened to escalate in Myawaddy, a town in southern Kayin State, on Sunday evening. Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets.

In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup Flowers for the security forces On Monday evening, the military announced that the people did not tolerate "lawless troublemakers" and that these must be removed. The demonstrators responded to this threat by giving police officers flowers. Author: Rodion Ebbighausen



On February 1, army commander Min Aung Hlaing seized power in Myanmar. Coup leaders cited alleged irregularities in a November election that saw the NLD win in a vote the electoral commission said was fair.

Suu Kyi was detained the same day and has not been seen since.

am/rt (AFP, Reuters)