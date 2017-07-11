Myanmar coup: UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting

The UN Security Council is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss developments and a potential international response to the military coup in Myanmar.

The military seized power in early morning raids on Monday, detaining members of Myanmar's government, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The UN envoy for the United Kingdom, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council for February, said she hopes to hold "as constructive a discussion as possible."

The Council will "look at a range of measures, with the idea of respecting the people's will expressed in the vote and releasing civil society leaders," Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward told reporters.

"We'll want to consider measures that will move us towards that end," Woodward said, while adding that no specific measures are currently being discussed at this time.

How has the US responded?

US President Joe Biden threatened on Monday to impose new sanctions against Myanmar, joining a chorus of world leaders who have condemned the coup.

Biden criticized the actions of the army as a "direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and rule of law."

"The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action. The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack," he said.'

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Darling of democracy Aung San Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father Aung San, returned to her home country in the late 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections, but the government refused to honor the vote.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military rule Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer. Aris, seen here displaying an honorary doctorate awarded to his wife, died in 1999.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah 'The Lady' Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh. Suu Kyi was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Sworn in as lawmaker Decades of campaigning finally paid off, and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. After general elections in 2015, she became the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she held the post of foreign minister and state counselor — a role akin to prime minister.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Persecution of the Rohingya Rohingya, a mostly Muslim ethnic group, had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when Myanmar's military began what it called "clearance" of illegal immigrants. Groups such as Human Rights Watch have described it as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died, and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Fall from grace When she became state counselor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and said she was concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Nobel no more? Due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis, Suu Kyi was stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi said that outsiders could not grasp the complexities of the situation.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah A controversial election In 2020, Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy party won the November 8 general election, with enough seats to form the next government. However, the military's proxy party, the Union Solidarity and Development party, claimed fraud and demanded a new election supervised by the military. With that came comments alluding to a possible coup. Supporters of the party also marched in protest.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military detains Suu Kyi Myanmar's civilian leader, along with several of her political allies, were detained in an early morning raid on February 1, 2021 led by the military. The move came amid escalating tensions between the civilian government and army, which had been in control for decades.The junta claimed electoral fraud, announced a yearlong state of emergency and named a former general as acting president. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



What to watch for in the UN Security Council meeting

It remains to be seen how Council members China and Russia will act in the meeting.

The two world powers largely shielded Myanmar from significant action from the Council following the 2017 military crackdown that caused over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Russia and China both hold veto powers on the Council, along with France, the UK and the US.

China has so far declined to criticize the coup and has instead called on all sides to "resolve differences."

What happened in Myanmar?

Myanmar's army seized power of the country in a bloodless coup, arresting Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected civilian leaders.

The military also imposed a one-year state of emergency, sparking international outrage.

Generals justified the coup by alleging fraud in the country's November elections that saw Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party win in a landslide.

The military action happened just hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene.

The United Nations and others have called on the military to respect the results of the election, saying the arrests of Suu Kyi and other leaders was of "grave concern."

rs/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)