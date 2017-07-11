Myanmar coup: Thousands rally against military build up

Thousands of anti-coup protesters took to the streets of Myanmar on Wednesday in even larger demonstrations than seen in previous days.

Demonstrators rallied in Yangon, the nation's biggest city, with protesters blockading roads with vehicles to stop troops from moving through the area.

UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews warned that reports of soldiers being brought into Yangon could lead to a largely violent situation.

"I fear that Wednesday has the potential for violence on a greater scale in Myanmar than we have seen since the illegal takeover of the government on February 1," Andrews said in a statement.

"In the past, such troop movements preceded killings, disappearances, and detentions on a mass scale,'' he added.

UN Special Envoy on Myanmar echoed those concerns. "We also should not forget that we have around 21 ethnic armed organizations in the country who are against this coup. So the potential for violence is very high… this could end in a very severe situation," Christine Schraner Burgener told DW.

There were also unconfirmed local reports that trucks and private cars had blocked trade roads between China and Myanmar.

What's behind the latest protests?

The protests kicked off amid rumors that a trial of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi was taking place in secret.

Suu Kyi is facing a new charge of violating the country's disaster management law, according to her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw.

He added that while Suu Kyi's trial was set to begin on March 1, there were signs that she had already made an initial appearance in court on Tuesday, without legal representation.

Suu Kyi was first charged after her detention on February 1, for possessing unregistered walkie-talkies.

lc/rt (AFP, Reuters)