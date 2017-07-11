Myanmar coup: Protesters undeterred by recent killings

Citizens continue to protest against the military coup in Myanmar, with numerous demonstrations taking place on Sunday across the Southeast Asian nation.

More protests are planned for Monday to call for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, the country's ousted civilian ruler. The Nobel Peace laureate was detained by the military junta after it overthrew the elected government on February 1.

On Saturday, at least two people were killed in protests in Mandalay, according to media reports. At least six others were wounded when security forces opened fire on the crowds.

Facebook banned a military-run page for inciting violence, the social media company announced on Sunday.

"This morning, in line with our global policies, we removed the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm," a Facebook official wrote, referring to Myanmar's armed forces.

Protesters vow to continue demonstrations

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party called the violence by security forces in Mandalay a crime against humanity.

Authorities have warned protesters against holding further rallies, saying that by planning a big demonstration on Monday, they were inciting anarchy and pushing young people towards a path of confrontation "where they will suffer the loss of life."

The warning failed to deter protesters, who vowed to continue to demand the restoration of democracy.

"The number of people will increase. ... We won't stop," protester Yin Nyein Hmway said in Yangon.

An increasing number of young people are participating in pro-democracy protests in Myanmar.

"Us young people have our dreams, but this military coup has created so many obstacles," said Ko Pay in Yangon. "That's why we come out to the front of the protests."

Germany urges dialogue

On Sunday, Germany's Foreign Ministry repeated its demands "to end violence against demonstrators and instead to open up dialogue." The ministry also called for the immediate release of Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell slammed the use of force by the military and security forces and called on them to immediately stop violence against civilians.

The bloc's Foreign Affairs Council is to discuss the latest events in Myanmar on Monday and "take appropriate decisions," Borrell said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was "deeply concerned" by the violence. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said lethal force was unacceptable.

In a statement released on Sunday, Myanmar's Foreign Ministry reiterated the junta's stance that the takeover was constitutional.

The ministry lashed out at some embassies and foreign governments, calling their statements "tantamount to flagrant interference in internal affairs of Myanmar."

The Foreign Ministry claimed that, despite "unlawful demonstrations, incitements of unrest and violence, the authorities concerned are exercising utmost restraint through minimum use of force to address the disturbances," adding that officers were maintaining public safety in line with domestic laws and international practices.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Widespread protests Protests have erupted across Myanmar against the February 1 military coup. On February 18, people living near Inle Lake, a popular tourist destination in southern Shan state, demonstrated against the military junta and demanded that democracy be restored in the Southeast Asian country.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Protest on boats People from all walks of life participated in the unique boat protests. They were seen carrying megaphones and placards while chanting revolutionary songs.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy The military coup Senior military figures seized power earlier this month, claiming widespread voter fraud in November's elections, where Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide. They arrested elected officials and quickly stacked political offices and the court system with loyalists.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Civil disobedience Since the coup, people have protested in the tens of thousands and established a civil disobedience campaign. This was met with military violence, harsh crackdowns and widespread arrests.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Lake protesters welcome sanctions Western countries have imposed sanctions on the coup leaders and demanded that Suu Kyi and other political prisoners be released. Inle Lake protesters welcome the sanctions and say that their goal is to end the military's dominance for good. They are, however, not in favor of a reconciliation with the generals, a policy pursued by Suu Kyi.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy The only way out Shan state is populated by the Intha people, who are also known as "sons of the lake." "The only way to protect the traditions of the minorities is through a democratic and decentralized system. That is why we need federal democracy in Myanmar," Ko Su, an ethnic Intha activist, told DW.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Restoration of democracy Although Suu Kyi's NLD did not deliver its democratic promises, the townships around Inle Lake remained loyal to the party. Thursday's protests, however, should not be considered a political rally in favor of the NLD, but rather a call for the restoration of democracy.

Myanmar coup: Boat protesters demand restoration of democracy Military-controlled tourism The ethnic Intha people say that they have not been able to fully capitalize on tourism because most hotels and businesses in the area are owned by people with connections to the military. Before the coup, local people say they could at least get some benefits from a booming tourism industry. Author: Robert Bociaga (Nyaung Shwe)



