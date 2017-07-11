Myanmar coup: Germany condemns army takeover

Governments around the world condemned Monday's coup in Myanmar, urging the military to respect the result of November's election and free jailed political leaders.

The army announced earlier that it has seized power and declared a one-year state of emergency, detaining key figures such as Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on military commanders to respect the country's democratic institutions and to release arrested members of the government and parliament.

"I strongly condemn the seizure of power and the accompanying arrests by the military in Myanmar," Maas said. "The military's actions jeopardize the progress made so far towards democratic change in Myanmar."

Condemnation for the coup also came from the United States, Australia, Britain, the EU, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Washington warned it "will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed."

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Biden administration opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of the November vote.

The results handed Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) an overwhelming landslide, but sparked allegations of vote irregularities by the routed military-backed party.

Newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called on Myanmar's military "to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people."

"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

EU, UK join voices of criticism

Senior EU officials added their voices to the calls for the November parliamentary vote to be respected.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said "the legitimate civilian government must be restored, in line with the country's constitution."

"I call for the immediate & unconditional release of all those detained," she said.

“I strongly condemn the coup carried out by the Myanmar military and call for the immediate release of those detained," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

"Myanmar's people want democracy. The EU stands with them," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the coup and Suu Kyi’s imprisonment.

"The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released," he tweeted.

Myanmar, or Burma as it used to be known, gained independence from Britain in 1948.

Turkey points to Rohingya plight

Turkey's government, which was the target of an attempted coup in 2016, said it "strongly condemns" the Myanmar military's "seizure of power" and that it "opposes any kind of coup and military intervention."

"We hope this dire development will not worsen the situation of Rohingya Muslims living under severe conditions in Myanmar," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China, which regularly opposes UN intervention in Myanmar, called for all sides to "resolve differences."

Beijing is one of Myanmar's most important economic partners and has invested billions of dollars in mines, infrastructure and gas pipelines in the Southeast Asian nation.

"China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar and hopes the various parties in Myanmar will appropriately resolve their differences under the constitutional and legal framework to protect political and social stability," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing on Monday.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "grave concern" about the latest developments, adding hopes that all parties would "exercise restraint."

Japan's Foreign Ministry called on the military government to "restore democracy as soon as possible,"

"The Japanese government has up to now strongly supported the democratic process in Myanmar, and opposes any reversal of

that process," it said in a statement.

However, the Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia said the situation was an "internal matter."

Darling of democracy The daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father, Aung San Suu Kyi returned to her home country in the 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections but the government refused to honor the vote.

Military rule Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

'The Lady' Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Michelle Yeoh. She was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

Sworn in as lawmaker Decades of campaigning finally paid off and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. Since general elections in 2015 she has been the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she is the foreign minister and state counsellor under President Htin Kyaw.

Persecution of the Rohingya Rohingya are a mostly Muslim ethnic group who had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when the military began what it calls "clearance" of illegal immigrants - but what groups like Human Rights Watch have described as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Fall from grace When she became state counsellor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi has accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and that she is concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

Nobel no more? Suu Kyi was stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi has said that outsiders do not grasp the complexities of the situation.

A controversial election Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy party won the November 8th general election, with enough seats to form the next government. However, the military's proxy party, the Union Solidrity and Development party, claimed fraud and demanded a new election supervised by the military. With that, came comments alluding to a possible coup. Supporters of the party also marched in protest.

Military detains Aung San Suu Kyi The Myanmar leader and several of her political allies were detained in an early morning raid led by the military. The move comes amid escalating tensions between the civilian government and army, which had been at the helm of governance for decades.The junta claimed election fraud, announced a state of year-long state of emergency and named a former general as acting president.



jf/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)