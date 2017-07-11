 Myanmar coup: What′s in store for democracy in Southeast Asia? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 09.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Myanmar coup: What's in store for democracy in Southeast Asia?

The coup, which has cut short a democratic transition after decades of military rule, constitutes a major setback for Myanmar and democracy in Southeast Asia.

Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Myanmar

Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Myanmar

The army took control of Myanmar on February 1, declaring a yearlong state of emergency and ousting the civilian-led and democratically elected government under Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party.  

The coup came after Myanmar's generals alleged that the results of the November 8 general election — which the NLD won by a landslide — were fraudulent, despite no credible evidence to back up the claims. The takeover has not only put an abrupt end to 10 years of fledgling democracy in the Southeast Asian country, but also reflects what experts call a worrying democratic regression in the region as a whole.

"The region was making very strong progress toward democracy, but it has backslid badly now," Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, told DW.

Though democracy is not flourishing anywhere in Southeast Asia, which is home to openly undemocratic regimes like those in Brunei, Vietnam and Laos, Kurlantzick said developments were most concerning in Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and the Philippines, where attempts at civilian-led democratic governments are facing increasing opposition and resistance from entrenched elites.

Watch video 02:33

'We're not going to let them get away with this,' activist tells DW

Lee Morgenbesser, a senior lecturer at Australia's Griffith University whose research focuses on authoritarian regimes and Southeast Asian politics, shares a similar view. The expert told DW that "the coup confirms — if any further confirmation was needed — that authoritarian rule is a mainstay of political life in Southeast Asia."

Myanmar's experience is just the latest example of the "inherent fragility" of attempts at democracy in Southeast Asia, he said.

Myanmar following Thailand?

Despite embarking on an ostensible democratic transition in recent years, the Tatmadaw, as the Myanmar's armed forces are known, never ceded power. The military-drafted 2008 constitution reserves 25% of parliamentary seats for the army and hands it control over the ministries of defense, interior and border affairs, guaranteeing it a key role in political affairs.

Armed riot police are seen near protesters in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw

Riot police in Naypyitaw, where the coup abruptly ended 10 years of fledgling democracy

The coup bears hallmarks of the one in neighboring Thailand, where seven years ago the army toppled a democratically elected government under the guise of resolving political conflict and restoring "peace and order."

But the promise made by Prayuth Chan-ocha, the junta leader at the time, that the military would hold power only temporarily turned into nearly five years of military dictatorship, during which the junta engaged in constitutional engineering that eventually saw Prayuth cling to power through the ballot box via the military's proxy party in 2019.

Similarly, the Tatmadaw could settle in for the long haul as the armed forces, which previously ran the country for five decades, are "certainly no stranger to ruling Myanmar for long periods of time," Morgenbesser said.

"The problem is that the Tatmadaw has found the political status quo to be untenable, which suggests they will attempt to rig the political system again in their favor," he added.

After saying the November election results were invalid, Myanmar's military has pledged a new vote after the yearlong state of emergency.

Kurlantzick fears that the armed forces will "try the Thai way of managing a return to quasi democracy with a different electoral system that is biased against the NLD and favors the military and its allies, as the Thai military has done."

The coup bears hallmarks of the one in neighboring Thailand, where six years ago the army toppled a democratically elected government

The coup bears similarities to the military overthrow of Thailand's elected government

Democratic backsliding amid COVID-19

Entrenched elites clinging to power is not only an issue in Myanmar and Thailand. In some other Southeast Asian countries, authoritarian trends were evident long before the coronavirus outbreak, but some leaders are using the spread of COVID-19 as an opportunity to solidify their grip on power under the pretense of fighting the pandemic.

For the first time in more than half a century, Malaysia's once-peripheral king declared an eight-month nationwide state of emergency on January 12 in the hopes of reining in a surging coronavirus outbreak — a move that bolsters embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's vulnerable hold on power amid calls for an early election.

"Muhyiddin's government would probably have fallen had he not used COVID to avoid calling Parliament and then established a state of emergency," Gregory B. Poling, senior fellow for Southeast Asia and director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told DW.

Muhyiddin Yassin

Muhyiddin benefited from the state of emergency declared for the pandemic

The pandemic has also led to a "worrying deterioration in civil-military balance in Indonesia, increasing human rights abuses in the Philippines, a further crackdown on opposition voices in Cambodia, and helped turn Thailand into a powder keg with the faux-democratic leadership facing off against a broad-based protest movement," Poling said.

Vulnerable to authoritarian tendencies

William Case, professor and head of the School of Politics, History and International Relations at the University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus, said the setbacks are "probably most disappointing" in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines where democracy had appeared to make most progress, but has been undermined by "sociopolitical intolerance and hideous human rights violations."

The recent chaos in the presidential handover of power in the one of the world's leading democracies, the United States, is a clear demonstration of how vulnerable democracy can be to authoritarian tendencies, not just in Southeast Asia.

But while completing democratic transitions has proved difficult, the real challenge will be consolidating democracy, by strengthening institutions that ensure effective checks and balances on power — "hard, lengthy work that almost always involves setbacks and backsliding," Poling said.

"What is unclear is whether Southeast Asia is in a long-term spiral toward authoritarianism, or if these are just temporary setbacks in countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and perhaps Thailand, which can still find their way through to a more democratic future."

If you experience problems while browsing dw.com from a region where internet access is restricted, consider using the Psiphon application. To add the DW Psiphon app, send an email to dw-w@psiphon3.com for a download link. If you use Psiphon via DW, you will first be r-directed to DW's website. From there, you can continue onward to any other website.

  • Medical staff in masks protesting with the three-finger salute

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Doctors and nurses on the frontline

    Less than 24 hours after the coup, doctors and nurses from many state hospitals announced that they were going on strike. They also called on others to join a campaign of civil disobedience.

  • Crowd of protesters in Yangon, Myanmar

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Broad coalition

    Since then, students, teachers, blue-collar workers and many other social groups have joined the protests. The demonstrators sing and chant slogans such as "Give power back to the people!" or " Our goal is to get democracy!"

  • Buddhist monks marching in protest along a street in Mandaly, Myanmar

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Monks support the protests

    Buddhist monks are also among the demonstrators. The "sangha," the monastic community, has always played an important role in this predominantly Buddhist country.

  • Demonstrators in Muse in Shan State

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Nationwide protests

    Demonstrations are taking place not just in the big urban centers of Yangon and Mandalay — people are also taking to the street in ethnic minority regions, as here in Shan State.

  • Hand showing the three-finger salute against the backdrop of a crowd of demonstrators

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Three-finger greeting

    As in Thailand, the demonstrators have adopted as their symbol the three-finger greeting from the Hollywood blockbuster "The Hunger Games."

  • Three people holding NLD party flags on a balcony in Yangon, with young child on the ground holding onto the railings

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Encouragement from the balcony

    Many people who are not actively demonstrating themselves applaud the demonstrators and support them by providing them with food and water.

  • Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi getting into a car after a hearing on the Rohingya genocide case before the ICJ in The Hague, December 12, 2019

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    NLD leadership arrested

    The demonstrators are demanding a return to democratic government and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi (seen here in The Hague in December 2019) and other high-ranking politicians of the de facto governing party, the National League for Democracy. The military arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and other NLD members on Monday.

  • Pro-military demonstrators on the back of a flatbed truck in Naypyitaw

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Support for the military government

    Supporters of the military government and the generals' proxy party, the USDP (Union Solidarity and Development Party), have also held a few isolated rallies around the country.

  • Soldiers intervening at a demonstration in 1988 in Myanmar

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Memories of the 1988 coup

    The coup of 1988 is constantly on people's minds during the current protests. Back then, public order collapsed amid anti-government protests and was restored by the military with the utmost severity. Thousands of people died, tens of thousands were arrested, and many students and activists fled abroad.

  • Police firing a water cannon at protests in Naypyitaw

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Water cannon in Naypyitaw

    The capital, Naypyitaw , in the remote center of the country, was purpose-built by the military and unveiled in 2005. Security forces here have deployed water cannon against the demonstrators.

  • Police with rifles dispersing protesters in Myawaddy, Myanmar

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Tense situation

    The violence threatened to escalate in Myawaddy, a town in southern Kayin State, on Sunday evening. Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets.

  • Protester hands a rose to a policeman during a protest in Yangon

    In pictures: Protests spread in Myanmar over coup

    Flowers for the security forces

    On Monday evening, the military announced that the people did not tolerate "lawless troublemakers" and that these must be removed. The demonstrators responded to this threat by giving police officers flowers.

    Author: Rodion Ebbighausen


DW recommends

Myanmar coup threatens fragile economic recovery

Myanmar's brief experiment with democracy has ended, jeopardizing billions of dollars in foreign investments. A tough response from the EU and the US risks pushing the country further into China's economic orbit.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Myanmar anti-coup protesters remain defiant  

Advertisement