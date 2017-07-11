Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charge

Authorities in Myanmar filed a second charge against the country's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

Suu Kyi was taken into custody on February 1 whenMyanmar's military staged a coup against her civilian government.

What is the new charge?

Suu Kyi now faces a charge of violating a section of Myanmar's Natural Disaster Law, Khin Maung Zaw told local media.

Although further details on the charge were not immediately available, the violation has been used to prosecute those who have violated coronavirus restrictions.

The charge may allow her to be detained indefinitely without a trial, due to changes to the country's Penal Code that the junta implemented last week.

The rule change allows for suspects to be detained without court permission in certain cases, according to the Associated Press.

In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military 'We do not want military government' The new military junta stationed extra troops and armored vehicles around the country on Monday to deal with the ongoing protests. People continued to take to the streets anyway, as seen above where protests took place outside the central bank in Yangon.

In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military The Dark Knight Rises Protesters have refused to back down despite the military's deployment of armored vehicles. Those calling for the end of the military government have proven defiant in the face of the crackdown, one protester dressed as Batman showed little regard for the military vehicles.

In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military Deposed civil leader remains in custody A judge in the capital Naypyitaw said on Monday that Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained on February 1 by the military junta, would remain in detention until Wednesday. She was expected in court on Monday to face charges of illegally importing walkie-talkies.

In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military Military encounter emboldened protesters Hundreds of thousands of protesters have come out to show their anger at the military coup and to demand the release of Suu Kyi. As well as military and police presence, the junta has tried to quell the protests with internet blackouts.

In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military Violent crackdown Police and the military employed water-cannon trucks and armored personnel carriers. Police also fired rubber bullets at protesters in the country's second-biggest city, Mandalay, leaving six injured. Protesters responded by throwing bricks.

In pictures: Myanmar protesters face off against military Military under pressure The military junta is facing growing international and domestic pressure. Despite the draconian measures, demonstrations have continued to grow in number. The international community has also called on the military to return power to the civilian government. Author: Alex Berry



Suu Kyi has already been charged under the country's import and export laws for having walkie talkies in her home that were imported without being registered.

What has the military said?

Suu Kyi's lawyers and her National League for Democracy party have said they have not be able to make contact with her since she was detained.

Facing ongoing protests against the coup and calls for Suu Kyi's release, Myanmar's military said on Tuesday that she was "in good health."

"It's not like they were arrested — they are staying at their houses," said military spokesman Zaw Min Tun at a press conference.

He added that Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint are being held at a "safer place for their security."

Suu Kyi is believed to be under house arrest at her residence in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Watch video 04:31 Myanmar rights activist: Regime has zero regard for citizen's lives

What is the latest with the protests?

Protesters across Myanmar took to the streets again on Tuesday.

Some 3,000 demonstrators, mainly students, carried posters of Suu Kyi during a protest in Mandalay.

The protests in Myanmar's second-largest city saw a lower security presence than on Monday, when authorities violently broke up the demonstrations.

In the economic hub of Yangon, police cordoned off the street in front of the Central Bank, where protesters have been gathering in recent days.

The United States, United Nations and dozens of other countries have urged the junta to return the country's democratically-elected government to power.

rs/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)