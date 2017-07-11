Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charge

Authorities in Myanmar filed a second charge against the country's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

Suu Kyi now faces a charge of violating Myanmar's Natural Disaster Law, Khin Maung Zaw told local media. Further details on the charge were not immediately available.

Her legal team has been unable to meet with her, as officials have not granted them power of attorney.

Suu Kyi was taken into custody on February 1 when Myanmar's military staged a coup against her civilian government.

She has already been charged under the country's import and export laws for having walkie talkies in her home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

rs/rt (Reuters, AFP)