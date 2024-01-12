Myanmar: China says army and guerillas agreed to cease-fire

The army and rebel groups in Myanmar have agreed to resolve disputes with negotiations, China says. Beijing has been growing concerned over the impact of the conflict on Chinese citizens.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had mediated an "immediate cease-fire" between the Myanmar national army and rebel guerrilla groups fighting against it.

Talks were held in the Chinese city of Kunming, the capital of the Yunnan province that borders Myanmar, on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The two sides agreed to an immediate cease-fire, to disengage military personnel and resolve relevant disputes and demands through peaceful negotiations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

"China hopes the relevant parties in Myanmar can conscientiously implement the agreement, exercise maximum restraint toward each other and solve the issues through dialogue and consultations," she added.

Why did China mediate the cease-fire?

The cease-fire announcement comes after military gains made by an alliance of rebel groups: the Three Brotherhood Alliance which comprises the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Arakan Army (AA) and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

Last week, the alliance took control of Laukkaing, a key border town that is notorious for its gambling and prostitution as well as online scams that have resulted in the trafficking of Chinese workers into Myanmar.

Beijing has grown concerned over the conflict following reports of Chinese casualties in the country as well as artillery fire landing on the Chinese side of the border.

China has said it would take "all necessary measures" to protect its citizens.

China urges stability

The military took control of Myanmar in 2021 following elections it declared invalid. It carried out a violent crackdown against mass protests, but the rebel groups fighting in the north of the country have proved to be the junta's greatest threat.

It is not clear if or how long the cease-fire will last, but the weight of Chinese support may give it staying power.

"Both sides pledged not to compromise the safety of Chinese border residents and Chinese personnel in Myanmar," the Foreign Ministry's Mao said Friday.

"The two sides also held consultations on other issues such as cease-fire arrangements," she said.

"Maintaining the momentum of cease-fire and peace talks in Northern Myanmar is in line with the interests of all parties in Myanmar and also helps to maintain peace and stability at the border," she added.

ab/wd (AFP, AP)