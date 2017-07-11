Myanmar charges jailed US journalist with terrorism

Jailed US journalist Danny Fenster has been accused of two more criminal charges by Myanmar authorities. Fenster, who is an editor of the independent news publication Frontier Myanmar, now faces charges of sedition and terrorism.

Speaking to news agency Reuters, Fenster's lawyer Than Zaw Aung said the latest charges were a blow to his client. "We don't understand why they added more charges but it is definitely not good that they are adding charges," Fenster's lawyer said.

The maximum sentence Fenster could receive if found guilty is life imprisonment.

The journalist was initially arrested in May as he made an attempt to leave the country, and has been held for the past five months after being accused of incitement.

More to follow…

kb/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)