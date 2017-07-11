Myanmar authorities threaten more arrests

Security forces in Myanmar cornered hundreds of pro-democracy protesters on Monday after they broke a night-time curfew to demonstrate against a military coup.

Thousands earlier marched through the Sanchaung district in the country's main city of Yangon to call on the ruling junta to stand aside.

But authories said they would round up and arrest anyone found to be breaching the curfew.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "calls for maximum restraint and urges for the safe release of all without violence or arrests," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The UN office in Myanmar as well as the US and British embassies appealed to security forces to allow protesters to leave without violence or arrest.

Earlier in the day, witnesses reported that two protesters were killed and several injured as police opened fire in the northern town of Myitkyina.

Police also fired tear gas at a crowd of around 1,000 in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Thousands of protesters had already abandoned a march in the city of Mandalay over fears of violence by security forces.

General strike in Myanmar

Some nine trade unions called for mass walkouts on Monday in a bid to bring the economy to a standstill as they urged for the military coup to be reversed.

"The time to take action in defense of our democracy is now," the unions said in a statement.

They said allowingeconomic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people."

More than 50 killed in protests

The country has been in a state of turmoil since last month's coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, sparking mass protests against the military junta.

Protests are being held almost daily nationwide despite the use of deadly force by security forces.

According to the United Nations, more than 50 people have been killed and nearly 1,800 arrested.

Myanmar’s military generals have shown no sign of listening to calls for restraint despite mounting international pressure, including targeted sanctions by Western powers.

The ruling junta has stripped five media companies of their licences, state media reported on Monday.

The five independent companies were named as Mizzima, Myanmar Now, 7-Day, DVB and Khit Thit Media.

All have been active in covering protests against last month's military coup.

Australia halts defense cooperation

Australia has suspended defense cooperation with Myanmar over last month's military takeover.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Canberra made the move in response to the detention of economic policy adviser Sean Turnell.

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Monday said Turnell's arrest had led to the discovery of secret financial information, according to state-run MRTV television.

Payne said Monday that diplomats and relatives had only been able to contact Turnell twice by phone since he was seized in early February.

Myanmar's UK envoy seeks Suu Kyi's release

Myanmar's ambassador to the UK, Kyaw Zwar Min, said the government should free detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint, drawing praise from British foreign minister Dominic Raab for his "courage".

"The answer to the current crisis can only be at the negotiating table," he said after a meeting with Raab and Britain's minister for Asia, Nigel Adams.

Britain, the former ruling colonial power, has called for the release of Suu Kyi and demanded the restoration of democracy.

see, jsi, jf/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)