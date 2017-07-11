Myanmar: 6 dead as police crack down on anti-coup protests

Protests against the military rule in Myanmar have been met with gunfire and smoke grenades from police. Meanwhile, the country's former UN envoy has vowed to keep fighting "as long as I can."
Myanmar police have cracked down on anti-coup protesters using stun grenades, tear gas and firing into the air, killing at least six people in the bloodiest action since the military seized power four weeks ago.
Police opened fire in the southern town of Dawei, killing three and wounding several, politician Kyaw Min Htike confirmed. The deaths were verified by medics and reported by local media.
Officers were also seen shooting in the main city of Yangon. A man brought to a local hospital with a bullet wound died from his injury, according to a doctor. Myanmar's Mizzima media outlet also reported the death.
The heavy-handed clampdown has intensified since the military seized power in a coup on February 1.
Scores of students and teachers have been detained in Yangon, and several bloodied people were seen being helped away from the protests in the city.
"Police got out of their trucks and started throwing stun grenades without warning," Hayman May Hninsi, who was among a group of teachers protesting in Yangon, told Reuters. They fled to nearby buildings.
"Some teachers got hurt running. We're assessing the situation and whether to go out again or not."
Doctors and students in white lab coats also fled as police launched stun grenades outside a medical school in another part of the city, videos posted online showed.
In the northern city of Mandalay, police fired guns into the air, trapping protesting medical staff in a city hospital, a doctor there told Reuters by telephone.
Police were deployed early and in force, taking positions at the main protest sites in the country's two biggest cities where protesters, many clad in protective gear, had gathered, witnesses said.
Medical students were marching in Yangon's streets at an intersection that has become a gathering point for protesters before they spread out to other parts of the city.
Police began chasing the protesters, while residents erected makeshift roadblocks to slow down the police advance.
Sunday's violence comes days after a dramatic appeal from Myanmar's UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who publicly broke ranks with the ruling junta while addressing the UN General Assembly.
He said he was speaking on behalf of the ousted Aung San Suu Kyi civilian government and called for international intervention to help end the coup.
"We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup," he said on Friday.
On Saturday, Myanmar's state broadcaster reported that the diplomat had been fired because he had "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn't represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador."
"I decided to fight back as long as I can," Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters in New York.
The military has said it staged the coup over irregularities in the November election that gave Suu Kyi's party a landslide win. The national election commission has rejected the allegation.
The junta has also said it will rule for a year under a state of emergency and then hold fresh elections.
With the death toll rising in Myanmar, world leaders have repeated their calls for the military junta to step down and US officials have announced new sanctions.
