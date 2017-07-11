Myanmar: 2 killed after police crack down on protests

At least two people were killed in Myanmar on Monday as authorities continued to crack down on people protesting against the military coup that took place on February 1.

Witnesses reported that two protesters were killed and several injured as police opened fire in the northern town of Myitkyina.

The latest demonstrations followed an appeal by trade unions for mass walkouts to bring the economy to a standstill.

Protesters rallied in parts of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns across the country.

The situation in Myanmar

The country has been in a state of turmoil since last month's coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, sparking mass protests against the military junta.

Authorities have responded with an increasingly brutal crackdown on protesters. According to UN figures, more than 50 people have been killed and nearly 1,800 arrested.

