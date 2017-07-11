Myanmar: 2 killed after police crack down on protests

At least two people were killed in Myanmar on Monday as authorities continued to crack down on people protesting against the military coup that took place on February 1.

Witnesses reported that two protesters were killed and several injured as police opened fire in the northern town of Myitkyina.

The latest demonstrations followed an appeal by trade unions for mass walkouts to bring the economy to a standstill.

Protesters rallied in parts of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns across the country.

The situation in Myanmar

The country has been in a state of turmoil since last month's coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, sparking mass protests against the military junta.

Authorities have responded with an increasingly brutal crackdown on protesters. According to UN figures, more than 50 people have been killed and nearly 1,800 arrested.

Australia halts defense cooperation

Meanwhile, Australia has suspended its defense cooperation with Myanmar and is redirecting humanitarian aid in the country because of last month's military takeover.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Canberra made the move in response to the detention of economic policy adviser Sean Turnell.

Payne said Monday that diplomats and relatives had only been able to contact Turnell twice by phone since he was siezed in early February.

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)