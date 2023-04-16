My own kind of beauty

From beauty contests to cosmetic surgery, magazines to TV shows: the obsession with women’s beauty is ubiquitous. Images of ideal beauty surround us daily. But what does it actually mean to be “beautiful”? And who sets the standards? HER shows three very personal and very different approaches to what makes a woman beautiful.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.