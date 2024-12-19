My Family’s Lies - A Childhood Between Togo and Munich

The fact that 32-year-old Rita leads such a successful life today is nothing short of a miracle. Rita was born in Togo in 1991 and was raised by her grandparents. For a long time, she thought they were her parents.

Hers was a happy childhood - but it ended abruptly.

For many years, Rita thought her grandparents were her parents. Image: BR

At the age of nine, she‘s told that her biological mother lives in Munich and from now on, she must live with her.

Image: BR

Rita travels to Germany alone, where she receives a rather cold reception from her supposed mother. When Rita is abused by an acquaintance of her mother's, she’s too afraid to say anything.

Her friend helped Rita in difficult times. Image: BR

With the help of her friends and a teacher, Rita finally moves into a child protection centre. Rita's suspicion that this woman is not her mother at all becomes more and more entrenched. A relative confesses to her that she is in fact her aunt and that her real mother lives in Togo.

After many traumatic experiences, Rita started her own family. Image: BR

Rita bounces back from the shock and at the age of 17, she begins a course in restaurant management. Everything seems to be going well, but the traumas of her childhood soon catch up with her. After several unsuccessful suicide attempts, Rita realizes: to get answers to her questions, she needs to travel to Togo. There, she uncovers layer upon layer of lies.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 10.01.2025 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 10.01.2025 – 04:15 UTC

SAT 11.01.2025 – 13:15 UTC

SUN 12.01.2025 – 19:15 UTC

MON 13.01.2025 – 09:15 UTC

MON 13.01.2025 – 16:15 UTC

MON 13.01.2025 – 21:15 UTC

WED 15.01.2025 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5