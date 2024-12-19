  1. Skip to content
SocietyTogo

My Family’s Lies - A Childhood Between Togo and Munich

December 19, 2024

The fact that 32-year-old Rita leads such a successful life today is nothing short of a miracle. Rita was born in Togo in 1991 and was raised by her grandparents. For a long time, she thought they were her parents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nYtZ
My Family’s Lies - A Childhood Between Togo and Munich
Image: BR

Hers was a happy childhood - but it ended abruptly.

My Family’s Lies - A Childhood Between Togo and Munich
For many years, Rita thought her grandparents were her parents.Image: BR

At the age of nine, she‘s told that her biological mother lives in Munich and from now on, she must live with her.  

My Family’s Lies - A Childhood Between Togo and Munich
Image: BR

Rita travels to Germany alone, where she receives a rather cold reception from her supposed mother. When Rita is abused by an acquaintance of her mother's, she’s too afraid to say anything.

My Family’s Lies - A Childhood Between Togo and Munich
Her friend helped Rita in difficult times.Image: BR

With the help of her friends and a teacher, Rita finally moves into a child protection centre. Rita's suspicion that this woman is not her mother at all becomes more and more entrenched. A relative confesses to her that she is in fact her aunt and that her real mother lives in Togo

My Family’s Lies - A Childhood Between Togo and Munich
After many traumatic experiences, Rita started her own family.Image: BR

Rita bounces back from the shock and at the age of 17, she begins a course in restaurant management. Everything seems to be going well, but the traumas of her childhood soon catch up with her. After several unsuccessful suicide attempts, Rita realizes: to get answers to her questions, she needs to travel to Togo. There, she uncovers layer upon layer of lies.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 10.01.2025 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 10.01.2025 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 11.01.2025 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 12.01.2025 – 19:15 UTC
MON 13.01.2025 – 09:15 UTC
MON 13.01.2025 – 16:15 UTC
MON 13.01.2025 – 21:15 UTC
WED 15.01.2025 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5