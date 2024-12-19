My Family’s Lies - A Childhood Between Togo and Munich

My Family’s Lies - A Childhood Between Togo and MunichDecember 19, 2024
Hers was a happy childhood - but it ended abruptly.
At the age of nine, she‘s told that her biological mother lives in Munich and from now on, she must live with her.
Rita travels to Germany alone, where she receives a rather cold reception from her supposed mother. When Rita is abused by an acquaintance of her mother's, she’s too afraid to say anything.
With the help of her friends and a teacher, Rita finally moves into a child protection centre. Rita's suspicion that this woman is not her mother at all becomes more and more entrenched. A relative confesses to her that she is in fact her aunt and that her real mother lives in Togo.
Rita bounces back from the shock and at the age of 17, she begins a course in restaurant management. Everything seems to be going well, but the traumas of her childhood soon catch up with her. After several unsuccessful suicide attempts, Rita realizes: to get answers to her questions, she needs to travel to Togo. There, she uncovers layer upon layer of lies.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 10.01.2025 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 10.01.2025 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 11.01.2025 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 12.01.2025 – 19:15 UTC
MON 13.01.2025 – 09:15 UTC
MON 13.01.2025 – 16:15 UTC
MON 13.01.2025 – 21:15 UTC
WED 15.01.2025 – 12:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5